Take a video tour of this magnificent Millionaire Lottery home

How would you like to win the perfect home for you and your family?

This year’s VGH Millionaire Lottery is offering just that for its biggest winner! With your tickets, you’ll be entered in the Grand Prize draw, with the chance to win and choose one of eight incredible homes across British Columbia – in Vancouver, North Vancouver, White Rock, Langley, and South Surrey, on Vancouver Island (at Crown Isle in Courtenay, or at SookePoint), or in the Okanagan (at Kelowna’s Sunset Ranch).

Or, you could choose $2.7 million tax-free cash. Either way, you could become a multi-millionaire!

This year’s biggest Grand Prize package – which features a 3,765 sq. ft. home in South Surrey’s charming Ocean Park neighbourhood – is worth over $3 million.

“This modern farmhouse design and open concept is perfect for entertaining family and friends,” says Todd Talbot, in the video below, as he toured the home (by Brickhouse Building Ltd.) in October. “And (the home) offers a living room with vaulted ceilings and wide-plank engineered flooring throughout, plus a custom rock-work fireplace. Oh, beautiful!

“You might never leave this incredible family room with an accordion-style door that gives you the perfect indoor/outdoor living experience. And, if you think that’s impressive check this out…”

This is a custom-built infinity hot tub, which is located just beside the living room, only feet from the backyard – which combines a lounge area and veranda with a barbecue and outdoor dining space, as well as a putting green!

Take the video tour and see the home for yourself:

Of course, this year’s other Grand Prizes are terrific as well, and each home package is worth over $2.9 million. That includes an exciting sub-penthouse in Vancouver, water-view homes in North Vancouver and Sooke, relaxing, picturesque homes in Courtenay, Kelowna, and a 5,148 sq. ft. home in Langley, and a show-stopping penthouse condo in White Rock – with everyday views of the Pacific Ocean from your kitchen, living room, bedroom, and rooftop patio.

“White Rock is a charming city by the sea that boasts an enviable lifestyle,” says Talbot, in the video tour for this Grand Prize home at Soleil. “Great beaches, the iconic pier, restaurants, cafes and everything you need to live a perfect urban lifestyle.

“The living area has all the comforts of home… those great views continue in the primary bedroom, along with a walk-in closet and a sleek, efficient ensuite.”

In total, there are over 3,000 prizes to win in the 2021 VGH Millionaire Lottery, worth over $4 million. That includes three Bonus draws for early buyers, and 51 Early Bird draws (worth over $215,000). And, with your Millionaire Lottery tickets, you can order tickets for the Daily Cash PLUS (105 days of winning, $310,000 in cash prizes to be won) and the 50/50 PLUS – with a jackpot that could grow to a max of $2.4 million!

Proceeds from the Millionaire Lottery support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, and help our doctors, nurses, staff, and health care workers provide life-saving care at British Columbia’s largest hospital, benefitting the patients and families who visit VGH every single day.

The simple truth is, if you are seriously ill or injured, our hospitals are your best chance. There are few illnesses or injuries our medical teams cannot treat, no matter how complex or rare.

This is truly B.C.’s hospital, and the Millionaire Lottery is truly B.C.’s hospital lottery. We all need VGH, and VGH needs you.

Win and choose one of nine Grand Prize options, including home packages in Greater Vancouver, the Okanagan, and Vancouver Island, or $2,700,000 cash.

HealthcarePhilanthropy