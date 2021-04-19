To start your golf season off right, you might want to consider visiting Dr. Harris at Glenmore Chiropractic Inc.

Tee up for golf season: Don’t let a bad back ruin your swing!

Kelowna chiropractor reveals importance of a healthy back – on and off the course

If your car starts making a funny noise, you can bet you’ll find yourself at the mechanic. It’s better to get your vehicle looked at right away rather than prolonging the appointment, potentially making matters worse. After all, it’s better to replace just one part over the entire engine.

Interestingly enough, we don’t always take the same precautions with our own bodies.

“You don’t have to wait until you’re experiencing pain to visit your chiropractor. It actually helps protect your body if you come in before the soreness starts,” explains Dr. Ryan Harris, of Glenmore Chiropractic Inc.

As we welcome the warmer weather, and start to get busier outdoors, Dr. Harris shares a few tips to help keep our bodies healthy. (And golfers will especially want to take note!)

Calling all golf enthusiasts

“There’s so much involved in the mechanics of your swing and 80 per cent of golf injuries I see are to the back,” Dr. Harris explains.

A golf swing requires multiple parts of your body coordinating together, calling on dozens of muscles, and if your back isn’t aligned properly, the mechanics of your swing changes.

Because our bodies are great at adapting, when we lose power in our swing as a result of misalignment, we often see other muscles begin to compensate. While our muscles are only designed to carry a certain load or produce a certain amount of force, when they begin compensating for the misalignment we become prone to injuries.

With most golf movement occurring in the back, as it drives the power behind our swing, we can also experience strain injuries to lower back muscles.

Golfer’s elbow is another common condition Harris sees, resulting from an improper club grip, whether from holding it too hard or incorrectly during your swing, causing overuse injury of the forearms muscles.

More often than not, golf injuries are repetitive stress injuries because the game of golf itself is so repetitive. As misalignment leads to injury, it’s important to make a trip to your chiropractor before you start your season.

While these injuries will certainly affect your golf game, you’ll notice the aches and pains off the course as well, underscoring the importance of a healthy back.

Book your appointment at Glenmore Chiropractic Inc today to make sure you’re in tip top shape as you start off your season!

