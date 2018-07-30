Stand-up paddleboarding popularity has exploded in recent years, and the Okanagan is certainly feeling that excitement. With a lake around every corner, this is the perfect place to get the most out of paddleboard season.

With all of the options for paddleboarding in the Okanagan, inflatable SUP boards make it easy to transport your board to different lakes. You can fit these deflated boards in your car, drive to the nearest lake and inflate the board in less than 10 minutes!

With all of the options for a paddle on a sunny day, where should you go? We’ve compiled a list of the best spots to go paddleboarding in the Okanagan.

Kelowna Paddle Trail

Spanning 27 kilometres along the shores of Okanagan Lake, the Kelowna Paddle Trail was created to be a space where tourists and locals can paddle without being bothered by motorized watercraft. The trail runs from McKinley Beach to Bertram Beach and is marked by 22 buoys.

Kalamalka Lake

Kalamalka, or Kal Lake as the locals call it, is a SUP boarder’s paradise. This gorgeous lake, once hailed by National Geographic as one of the top 10 most beautiful lakes in the world, offers smooth, calm waters that are perfect for a serene paddle. Kalamalka Lake is so popular for paddleboarding that it even hosts a paddleboard festival in the summer.

Skaha Lake

In the South Okanagan, Skaha Lake is an ideal spot for paddleboarding, especially if you’re looking for a bit more of a core workout. On a windy day, the waves can pick up a bit, making your paddle slightly more challenging. Navigating the waves can be a great workout and tons of fun.

Rattlesnake Island

Another great spot on Okanagan Lake is the trek from the shores of Peachland to Rattlesnake Island. Sometimes it’s nice to go for a paddle with a destination in mind, and venturing across Okanagan Lake to Rattlesnake Island is perfect for those types of trips. This route is great for experienced paddleboarders and swimmers.

Now that you have an itinerary for your summer paddleboarding trips, you'll need the right equipment. Various paddleboards and kayaks are available for touring these Okanagan locations, from inflatables to rigid boards and the accessories that go along with them!

