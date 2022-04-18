The Best Window Styles to Choose For Your House in Kelowna (in 2022)

Avoid choosing the wrong window style for your home with these simple tips from Kelowna’s window and door experts.

If you strive to make your residence in Kelowna more comfortable, boost its energy efficiency and market price – window replacement is something you definitely want to consider first. But the biggest mistake homeowners usually make is choosing the wrong window style for their homes.

That is why we’ve reached out to Ecoline, Kelowna windows and doors experts, and asked them to elaborate on the pros and cons of the most popular window styles and how to choose the one that works best for your house. So keep reading to pinpoint the best window style to match your house architecture and add value!

Casement windows – the optimal option for Kelowna houses

Casement windows are probably the most popular units among Kelowna homeowners. And for good reason. They offer the best energy efficiency among all operable windows, come with different shapes and designs and are more affordable in comparison to other modern window styles. Casements will bring a traditional yet elegant touch to any house and homeowners love these units because they:

Come with great versatility. Casement windows can be placed strategically and they match almost any house design and room type;

Offer high energy efficiency. Low E coating glazing and Vinyl frames make a perfect combo to keep your house warm in winter and cool in summer;

Are affordable and almost maintenance-free.

Picture windows – for the best energy efficiency

If your energy bills started to skyrocket, the reason might be your old drafty units that allow heat to escape, making your HVAC system work harder. So if you want to improve the overall thermal performance of your house, installing picture windows would be the best pick. These are inoperable units with a huge glass area for amazing views outside. These windows offer the best energy efficiency and are up to 55 per cent more energy-efficient than standard units.

While picking the right window style is important, proper installation is vital for ensuring the correct window operation and maximum energy efficiency.

Slider windows – for a terrific look and optimal ventilation

These units are best when it comes to enhancing the overall look of your house, making it feel more modern. Sliding windows (a.k.a gliders) are usually installed in places like kitchens or bathrooms since they are effortless to operate and offer optimal ventilation. Sleek design, amazing air circulation and great functionality make sure to bring comfort and peace of mind to your space.

Correct installation is key

While picking the right window style is important, proper installation is vital for ensuring the correct window operation and maximum energy efficiency. That is why it’s important to make sure to deal with a reliable Kelowna window company that follows the CSA guidelines and your local building code, consults on what works best for your house, has many positive reviews online and offers the best quote for your window replacement project.

Home Improvement