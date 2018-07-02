The ride of your dreams can be this easy

From wheels and rims to lights and lifts, what will make your vehicle your own?

Whether cruising brand new wheels or a new-to-you ride, making it truly your own is easier than ever.

And you can do it right here in the Okanagan with a team of professionals who understand the drive to create something uniquely yours.

“It’s always been a hobby of mine. I grew up working on my own vehicles and I found it just came naturally,” says Tyler Lamb, owner of Straight Sideways Customs, Kelowna’s locally owned and operated automotive customization shop. “With my own custom shop, I really enjoy being able to make people’s vehicles unique to them.”

Brand new to Kelowna, the shop works on all makes and models, offering popular after-market updates including new wheels and specialty tires, lifts and innovative lighting to create sharp-looking vehicles.

“People come in with a dream in mind and it’s great to be able to make that happen for them,” Lamb says.

Considering customizing your ride? Here’s how to get started:

1. It all starts with a vision. Have a look through magazines or online to get a sense of what you like, and bring in photos to share with the pros.

“Our website is particularly helpful – it lets you easily search by product and suppliers to pinpoint exactly the look you want,” Lamb says.

2. Get rolling. Wheels and tires are especially big right now, offering an easy way to start customizing your ride.

“At the end of the day, the easiest way to change the look of your vehicle is with a new set of rims or tires,” Lamb says.

3. How high? Whether adding height or creating a lower, sleeker look, Lift kits and Levelling kits will change your vehicle’s profile.

4. See the light. Make a statement with light bars and LED lighting for a unique appearance day or night.

5. Amp it up! Looking to amp up performance? Fuel delivery, exhaust and custom tunes are just a few ways to make it happen.

6. Accessorize. You’ve got the rims, the lights and the lift you want, now how do you finish it off? From grills and guards to seat covers and storage boxes, no one will have a vehicle just like yours!

7. Go with the pros. And because vision without execution will leave you spinning your wheels, be sure to choose someone with the experience to stand behind their products.

“We work with quality bands to provide a wide range of options across different price points, and we strive to have the best customer service in the industry, backed by knowledgeable staff,” Lamb says. “We are here to build your dreams.”

Learn more at straightsideways.ca or stop by in Kelowna at 105 – 3677 Hwy 97N.