The ultimate SUP board for your Okanagan summer

Getting out on the lake has never been easier

Summer has arrived in the Okanagan, which means three things: tourists are pouring in, Highway 97 is backed up at all times and it’s about time to get out on the lake!

There is so much to do in the Okanagan during the hot summer months, and one of the best ways for both locals and visitors to enjoy the lake is on a stand-up paddle board (SUP). Earlier this year, Okanagan Lake became home to a 27-kilometre paddle trail, giving SUP boarders the opportunity to paddle away without worrying about boats ripping by.

Now, unless you have the pleasure of enjoying a lakefront property this summer, heaving a 50-pound SUP board around town to the lake is less than ideal. The solution: an inflatable paddle board from The Paddle Lifestyle.

We’re not talking one of those inflatable lounge chairs that you buy at the dollar store and attempt to “surf” on. Inflatable paddle boards are rigid, stable boards made with high-end technology that come with numerous benefits, including the three listed below.

3 Benefits of an Inflatable Paddle Board

Ease of Transportation: If you’re hoping to get a regular paddle board from point A to B, you’ll likely need a truck and some muscles; those things are heavy! With an inflatable board, like a POP 11’0” board from The Paddle Lifestyle, you can easily pack the compact, uninflated SUP board into your car, cruise over to the beach and inflate the board right next to the water in about 10 minutes.

Ease of Storage: On top of easily getting the board to your paddling destination, the storage factor is a big one. Imagine you’re camping at a busy spot like Bear Creek and you want to keep your SUP board with you, but leaving it loose outside your tent is a little unnerving. With an inflatable SUP board, you can easily deflate after your paddle and store the board in your vehicle or your tent.

Quality & Durability: Unlike the inflatable lounge chairs from the dollar store, inflatable SUP boards are made with high-end technology and are extremely durable. The inflatable boards that you can purchase from The Paddle Lifestyle are made with Dropstitch technology which gives them the ability to inflate to a rigid state, meaning you won’t feel like you’re trying to stay on top of a large Bosu ball.

Inflatable SUP boards are also nearly indestructible and not as prone to dings or scratches as regular SUP boards are.

“Inflatable boards and kayaks create the opportunity for anybody that loves the outdoors to have a chance to get on the water,” explains co-founder of The Paddle Lifestyle Jaeger Johnson. “You can have a bachelor pad and a smart car, and still SUP with your friends.”

An inflatable SUP board from The Paddle Lifestyle is the perfect addition to your fun-filled Okanagan summer. Can you see it now? You park downtown, enjoy the light walk to the beach, inflate your SUP board and paddle along the trail for a few hours. When you’re finished you can deflate the board, easily store it in your car and enjoy a bite to eat with friends without rushing home to put your board away!

For more information on inflatable SUP boards check out thepaddlelifestyle.com.