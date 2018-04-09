There’s no crying over spilled wine… but expect lots of laughs!

Drinking Habits is the Rotary Centre for the Arts April 18 to 29.

Audiences are in for a good time of quick wit and comic mayhem – tempered with a little romance – when Drinking Habits comes to Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts this month.

Nowhere better than Kelowna to stage a play about wine!

Written by U.S. playwright Tom Smith and presented by the Kelowna Theatre Society April 18 to 29, Drinking Habits follows two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing who have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open.

Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancés, are hot on their trail and go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down.

Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.

“As a farce, expect lots of mistaken identities, mix-ups and misunderstandings between characters, plus multiple doors with people coming and going. It’s the unexpected silliness of some of these things these people do that make it funny,” says director Brian Haigh. “It’s a fun evening of theatre.”

Talented local cast brings the laughs

Audiences will enjoy quick, fast-paced dialogue with plenty of jokes to appeal to a diverse crowd. However, that means timing and delivery are critical, so the right actors are also critical.

Featuring a stellar cast – fans will remember them from the hit run of the comic mystery Any Number Can Die – “it’s a comedy that starts off with a few misunderstandings and just builds from there,” says Haigh, still laughing out loud after numerous rehearsals and read-throughs.

A genre of theatre whose roots reach back centuries, the farce remains popular today.

“I think it’s just the sheer fun of it,” Haigh says. “When it clips along it carries you – it’s like hearing a good joke.”

Get your tickets

Tickets – $25 for adults, $18.50 for members or group of six or more, or $15 for students – are available online or from the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office at 250-717-5304.

***

Entertaining Kelowna since 1949, the Kelowna Theatre Society is B.C’s oldest community theatre group and is committed to producing high-quality and highly valued dramas, comedies, musicals and pantomimes.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is a world-class venue celebrating creative expression through diverse art forms and disciplines. The unique City of Kelowna facility welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to share in the excitement of art and culture in the Okanagan.