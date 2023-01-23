Thinking of converting to a heat pump system? Okanagan HVAC experts share why you should

Having Milani Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning’s team of factory-trained technicians install a heat pump system can benefit both homeowners and the environment.

Switching from a conventional gas furnace or electric baseboard heating to a heat pump system offers many benefits – both for homeowners and the environment.

“A heat pump is far more efficient than an electric baseboard heater, which uses a lot more power,” says Vern Milani, President of Milani Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning . “They’re also less expensive to operate than a gas furnace.”

According to BC Hydro PowerSmart, a heat pump system is up to 300 per cent more efficient than electric baseboard heaters, up to 50 per cent more efficient for cooling than a typical A/C unit, and they reduce greenhouse household gas emissions compared to fossil fuel heating.

“They’re great in the summer too,” Milani says. “They can replace your air conditioning unit because they provide efficient heating and cooling all in one.”

However, Milani points out that homeowners may have questions and concerns about converting to a heat pump system, especially when it comes to cost.

“They do cost more to install than a conventional heating system, but the combination of provincial government rebates available can total $11,000,” Milani says.

Options for homes without ducting

Another common question is whether you can install a heat pump in a home that does not have existing ducts.

“If you don’t have a ducting system there are definitely options, including mini-split systems, which are ubiquitous in many countries,” Milani says.

A mini-split system features an outdoor unit that gathers heat from the air and transfers it to one or more heads mounted in different areas of the home, offering multi-zone heating and cooling.

Family-owned Milani Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning’s team of factory-trained technicians has been providing reliable installation and service to homes in B.C. since 1956, for all brands of furnaces, boilers, heat pumps and more.

“We install Mitsubishi heat pump systems, which are very reliable, high-quality systems that are powerful and quiet – you don’t want a noisy system in your home!” Milani says.

They offer free estimates and their licensed and bonded technicians also offer installation and repair for water heaters, as well as plumbing and drainage services.

