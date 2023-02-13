Three brain games to help Kelowna seniors stay mentally active

With a lively recreational calendar, you’re sure to find lots of ways to keep yourself physically, socially and mentally active at Orchard Gardens in Kelowna.

As we age, it can be difficult to find new ways to maintain physical, social and mental activity. Retirement communities are specifically designed to provide seniors with easy access to on-site amenities, good conversations with other residents, and organized recreational activities.

These provide ample opportunities for physical, mental and social growth. For those looking to beef up mental stimulation on top of what their retirement community has to offer, we suggest brain games.

One of the easiest and perhaps the most accessible ways to stay mentally active is through playing various brain games. These games are called “brain games” solely because they benefit seniors’ health in areas such as memory, reasoning and processing speed. So, they provide fun and help your brain – it’s a win-win.

Here are the three brain games we love to play at Orchard Gardens Seniors Community in Kelowna:

1. Crossword Puzzles – One of the most convenient brain games you can play is crossword puzzles. You can access crossword puzzles in several places, like a crossword puzzle book at the dollar store, your daily newspaper, or on a crossword puzzle website. For an added social aspect, try doing crossword puzzles with a friend or another resident.

2. Chess – This strategy game will definitely keep you mentally active. Chess is great for strengthening problem-solving and reasoning skills and is a lot of fun once you get the hang of things. There’s a good chance that your retirement community has a chess board on site. If you don’t want to go looking for one or wait for it to be free to use, you can play chess online for free.

3. Bingo – Another fun and social game is bingo. This brain game is known for encouraging social interaction and keeping your memory sharp. Not sure where to find a friendly bingo match? Orchard Gardens offers bingo games as part of their monthly recreational calendar.

—

If you’re looking to make the move to a retirement community in Kelowna consider Orchard Gardens. With a lively recreational calendar, you’re sure to find lots of ways to keep yourself physically, socially and mentally active. Call 250-979-0600 or click here to book a tour today!

Touring a few residences, like Orchard Gardens in Kelowna, is a good way to find the best fit for you.

seniors housing