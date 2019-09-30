Transition into Senior Living

Everyone’s financial outlook is unique as they approach retirement; a financial advisor can develop a financial roadmap for this next part of your life.

Moving into a senior living community can feel overwhelming, but once you sit down with your family, financial planner and a cup of your favourite hot drink, your stress will start to disappear.

Downsizing and diving straight into the nearest senior community may not be the best approach as there are many things to consider. A good first step is to meet with a financial advisor and start planning ahead of time. No matter the reasons you have for considering the transition into a senior living community, you are smart to consider its advantages. Not only can you get a fresh start (maybe in closer proximity to family), but you can drastically improve your quality of life in retirement.

“I recommend starting to plan this transition at least five years ahead so that you can make sure the numbers work for you and your future goals,” says Sarb Sangha, Wealth Management Specialist at Prospera Credit Union. “Other things to consider include if you plan on leaving a legacy or inheritance, and will you be selling a property to fund the income requirements for your new living expenses.”

Everyone’s financial outlook is unique, so taking the time to piece together all sources of income you have, including savings accounts and investments, will help you and your advisor develop a financial roadmap for this next part of your life.

“A financial roadmap sets you up for financial health and success, especially at this specific stage in your life,” says Nami Kim, Investment Advisor at Prospera Credit Union. “A good starting point is taking a look at your income, retirement income, pension and investments. This way we can allocate funds into unique investments that make sense for you and your future plans.”

Once your financial plan is in order, you’ll have to get the wheels turning with your options. There are a lot of moving parts in play, so breaking down your approach into simpler steps is a good place to start. “Start looking around. You’d be surprised by the number of people waiting to get into independent and/or assisted living communities,” says Nami Kim. “Take a look at your options. Depending on your budget and lifestyle wants and needs, there are many places to consider.”

By working with a financial advisor, you’ll potentially save big on standard costs associated with homeownership and, most importantly, you can finally take some of that well deserved time to relax.