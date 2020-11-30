Unique therapy provides hope for chronic pain

If you have a chronic injury, living with persistent pain might be all too familiar. Many of those who suffer are unaware of the highly effective therapy that Dr. Ryan Harris of Glenmore Chiropractic Inc has been utilizing for the past 12 years.

What is shockwave therapy?

Originally developed in the 1980s for breaking up kidney stones, after several years of use, practitioners discovered that patients undergoing shockwave therapy for stones were actually experiencing reduced back pain. As the medical community explored the therapy’s physiological effects, it became a go-to resource for musculoskeletal injuries around the world.

How does it work?

Shockwave therapy is a non-invasive, low-risk treatment that uses high-energy sound waves to target a specific area, reaching deep into injured muscle, tendon and bone, Dr. Ryan Harris explains.

The shockwaves accelerate the healing process by enhancing blood circulation to damaged tissues, stimulating the cells that heal connective tissues, and stimulating the metabolism. In doing so, it addresses things like scar tissue, the leading factor in chronic pain and chronic injury.

While most therapy is designed to target acute injuries and promote healing, shockwave therapy accomplishes this on top of treating chronic injuries.

The professionals at Glenmore Chiropractor use this therapy everywhere except for areas on the chest or abdomen – fingers, toes, neck, back and glutes are all fair game though! Chronic soft tissue injuries that can find relief include tennis elbow, carpal tunnel, plantar fasciitis, jumper’s knee and rotator cuff injuries, to name a few.

How to know if it’s the right choice for you:

According to Dr. Harris, if you are living with chronic pain, then Shockwave therapy is probably right for you. “When you’re using a lot of other therapies that are designed to reduce symptoms, it’s temporary – it’s not addressing the root cause,” Dr. Harris explains. “There’s very little out there to treat chronic injuries, which is where shockwave therapy comes in. It addresses the origin and it addresses the cause.”

As a leader in shockwave therapy in British Columbia and North America, you could say it’s Dr. Harris’ specialty!

Initially trained by one of the leading shockwave therapists in Canada, over the years Dr. Harris has developed his own unique protocols. Undertaking more than 36,000 treatments throughout his career so far, he currently treats more than 100 patients each week with Shockwave Therapy.

Most insurance providers do cover the therapy and Glenmore Chiropractor provides direct billing with most companies. While every case is unique, an average treatment might run between four and seven sessions.

A visit to Dr. Harris could make the difference between taking control of your chronic injury, or letting it control you!

Call 250-763-3580 to book your free consultation today. To learn more about Shockwave therapy or Dr. Ryan Harris visit www.glenmorechiro.com

