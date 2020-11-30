Shockwave Therapy is an effective treatment for chronic injuries.

Shockwave Therapy is an effective treatment for chronic injuries.

Unique therapy provides hope for chronic pain

Shockwave Therapy an effective tool for Kelowna’s Dr. Ryan Harris

If you have a chronic injury, living with persistent pain might be all too familiar. Many of those who suffer are unaware of the highly effective therapy that Dr. Ryan Harris of Glenmore Chiropractic Inc has been utilizing for the past 12 years.

What is shockwave therapy?

Originally developed in the 1980s for breaking up kidney stones, after several years of use, practitioners discovered that patients undergoing shockwave therapy for stones were actually experiencing reduced back pain. As the medical community explored the therapy’s physiological effects, it became a go-to resource for musculoskeletal injuries around the world.

How does it work?

Shockwave therapy is a non-invasive, low-risk treatment that uses high-energy sound waves to target a specific area, reaching deep into injured muscle, tendon and bone, Dr. Ryan Harris explains.

The shockwaves accelerate the healing process by enhancing blood circulation to damaged tissues, stimulating the cells that heal connective tissues, and stimulating the metabolism. In doing so, it addresses things like scar tissue, the leading factor in chronic pain and chronic injury.

While most therapy is designed to target acute injuries and promote healing, shockwave therapy accomplishes this on top of treating chronic injuries.

The professionals at Glenmore Chiropractor use this therapy everywhere except for areas on the chest or abdomen – fingers, toes, neck, back and glutes are all fair game though! Chronic soft tissue injuries that can find relief include tennis elbow, carpal tunnel, plantar fasciitis, jumper’s knee and rotator cuff injuries, to name a few.

How to know if it’s the right choice for you:

According to Dr. Harris, if you are living with chronic pain, then Shockwave therapy is probably right for you. “When you’re using a lot of other therapies that are designed to reduce symptoms, it’s temporary – it’s not addressing the root cause,” Dr. Harris explains. “There’s very little out there to treat chronic injuries, which is where shockwave therapy comes in. It addresses the origin and it addresses the cause.”

As a leader in shockwave therapy in British Columbia and North America, you could say it’s Dr. Harris’ specialty!

Initially trained by one of the leading shockwave therapists in Canada, over the years Dr. Harris has developed his own unique protocols. Undertaking more than 36,000 treatments throughout his career so far, he currently treats more than 100 patients each week with Shockwave Therapy.

Most insurance providers do cover the therapy and Glenmore Chiropractor provides direct billing with most companies. While every case is unique, an average treatment might run between four and seven sessions.

A visit to Dr. Harris could make the difference between taking control of your chronic injury, or letting it control you!

Call 250-763-3580 to book your free consultation today. To learn more about Shockwave therapy or Dr. Ryan Harris visit www.glenmorechiro.com

HealthHealth and wellness

Previous story
Is the time is right for mortgage refinancing?

Just Posted

Vehicle damaged on Nov. 27 on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna. (Photo - Brooke Woodman)
Man arrested after allegedly stealing from vehicles in West Kelowna

A man was seen throwing rocks at vehicles on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna on Nov. 27

SElfioe.
Morning Start: People used to say “prunes” instead of “cheese” when they took a picture

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

(Randy Mills/@poohbah431111 - Twitter)
Motorcyclist rushed to Kelowna General Hospital after collision

The collision occurred around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road

Three Lake Country firefighters scaled Spion Kop in support of their Movember fundraiser. (District of Lake Country photo)
Lake Country firefighters scale Spion Kop for Movember fundraiser

The three firefighters did the arduous 2.63-kilometre climb while breathing bottled air

Quigley Elementary. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: More COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna Schools

Interior Health announced exposures at both Kelowna Secondary and Quigley Elementary on Sunday

(Dave Landine/Facebook)
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Langley RCMP issued a $2,300 fine to the Riverside Calvary church in Langley in the 9600 block of 201 Street for holding an in-person service on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, despite a provincial COVID-19 related ban (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)
Langley church fined for holding in-person Sunday service

Calvary church was fined $2,300 for defying provincial order

A pedestrian makes their way through the snow in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Wild winter, drastic swings in store for Canada this year: Weather Network

In British Columbia and the Prairies, forecasters are calling for above-average snowfall levels

NDP Leader John Horgan, left, speaks as local candidate Ravi Kahlon listens during a campaign stop at Kahlon’s home in North Delta, B.C., on April 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s economic recovery minister says getting through pandemic will be team approach

Kahlon, 41, said he will consult broadly on the recovery

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Top doctor urges Canadians to limit gatherings as ‘deeply concerning’ outbreaks continue

Canada’s active cases currently stand at 63,835, compared to 53,907 a week prior

A Canadian Pacific freight train travels around Morant’s Curve near Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday, Dec. 1, 2014. A study looking at 646 wildlife deaths along the railway tracks in Banff and Yoho national parks in Alberta and British Columbia has found that train speed is one of the biggest factors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Study finds train speed a top factor in wildlife deaths in Banff, Yoho national parks

Research concludes effective mitigation could address train speed and ability of wildlife to see trains

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A airport worker is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada extends COVID restrictions for non-U.S. travellers until Jan. 21 amid second wave

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel

Most Read