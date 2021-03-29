Canadians with type 2 diabetes should speak to their healthcare providers about treatments that can prevent early death from cardiovascular disease. The sooner you understand the risks, the sooner you can take steps toward prevention.

Canadians with type 2 diabetes should speak to their healthcare providers about treatments that can prevent early death from cardiovascular disease. The sooner you understand the risks, the sooner you can take steps toward prevention.

What you need to know about diabetes and heart disease

Diabetes or prediabetes impacts one in three Canadians

Spring’s around the corner, and it’s a common time for people to recommit to their priorities. Did you set a new fitness goal or plan to make a nutritional lifestyle change? Maybe you want to expand your health knowledge, or need to reassess how you’re managing an existing condition, such as diabetes.

Diabetes or prediabetes impacts one in three Canadians, with research indicating that people 20 years old today have a 50 per cent chance of developing diabetes in their lifetime. Furthermore, type 2 diabetes accounts for 90 to 95 per cent of all diabetes. Despite high rates of type 2 diabetes, many still don’t know that heart disease is the number one cause of death for Canadians living with the condition.

“When I received my diagnosis that I had type 2 diabetes I knew I really had to make some severe changes to my life,” said Paul from British Columbia, who was diagnosed in 2013. “Now several years later, I realize that taking your health for granted can be so easy, and it’s important to make it a priority.”

That’s why further education is so critical – the more you know, the more potential you have to reduce related health risks. For example, lifestyle changes like eating a healthy diet and being physically active may prevent up to 80 per cent of premature cases of heart disease and stroke in people with diabetes. While controlling blood sugar is essential to manage diabetes, experts say that diet and exercise alone may not protect your heart.

“Many patients with type 2 diabetes are not aware that there are medications that control blood sugar levels and lower your risk of cardiovascular events,” said Dr. Shelley Zieroth, heart failure cardiologist and Immediate Past President, Canadian Heart Failure Society. “Although many treatments aim to regulate blood sugar or reduce cardiovascular risk factors such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels, a risk of death from heart disease may remain.”

The good news is that the sooner you understand the risks, the sooner you can take steps to help prevent early death from heart disease.

Canadians with type 2 diabetes should speak to their healthcare providers about treatments that can prevent early death from cardiovascular disease, and visit www.myheartmatters.ca to learn more.

Logo

Health and wellness

Previous story
Nutrition education workshops for BC teachers encourage healthy eating

Just Posted

Amanpreet Bal. (Kelowna RCMP)
More than one year later, Kelowna RCMP releases identity of Upper Mission homicide victim

Amanpreet Bal, 29, was the victim of a targeted shooting on Trumpeter Court last March

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man who reportedly approached children on Forest Edge Road identified

The man is not involved in other recent reports of child luring in the city

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding residents campfires are not allowed within the City of Kelowna. (Pixabay)
Kelowna fire crews douse grass fire

The department is reminding residents campfires are not allowed in the city

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna fire crews respond to early morning balcony fire

The fire has been deemed accidental

In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a boat navigates in front of a massive cargo ship, named the Ever Given, rear, sits grounded Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. An Egyptian official warned Wednesday it could take at least two days to clear the ship. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
Ever Given, the Suez-blocking boat, is huge. Here’s what it’d look like beside Kelowna landmarks

Ever Given was finally “re-floated” on Sunday evening

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A pilot program for electric vehicle repair was launched at B.C. Institute of Technology in late 2019. (B.C. government)
Electric vehicle repair training expands to Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George

160 new B.C. training spaces expected to be available this fall

It was a windy day in Penticton, but for many kiteboarders and windsurfers, it was pure heaven on Skaha Lake Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Sandy Steck SSteck Photography)
Kiteboarders catch major air in Penticton during Sunday’s windstorm

Kiteboarders and windsurfers took to Skaha Lake in droves Sunday

Around 150 people came out to rally against Asian racism at a protest at Gyro Park on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
‘No more hate and hurt’ was the message at Penticton rally against Asian racism

Around 150 people came out to denounce the uptick of violence and hate against Asians

Henry the great horned owl is set free in Coldstream Sunday, March 28, at the home of Kathy and Al Renaud, who found the bird on their property suffering from secondary poisoning after digesting an infested rodent at the end of February. (Screen shot)
North Okanagan owl survives poisoning, flies off to find mate

Henry the great horned owl returned to location he was found suffering from secondary poisoning

A man, right, who was holding a sign that said “Hold CCP Liable” disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased more than 700 per cent in the last year

People wear face masks as they wait for the start of a performance of MOB at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Certain health and safety measures have been eased in the province of Quebec allowing theatres, churches and gyms to have up to 250 people on their premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

More than 60 per cent also felt pessimistic about how the pandemic will affect the economy and travel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Eva Pölöskey of Accent Chocolates on Main Street has been as busy as the Easter bunny handcrafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Penticton chocolatiers make egg-cellent treats just in time for Easter

Accent Chocolates has been busy making hand-painted Easter eggs

Most Read