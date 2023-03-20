With demand up, Central Okanagan food bank gets creative to help keep the shelves full

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has seen record numbers at their two Kelowna locations since the start of 2023. Lately they’ve served more than 6,000 people every month and don’t expect the need to slow any time soon.

“We’ve seen a 32-per-cent increase in need from last year and as a result our food reserves are dwindling at an alarming rate,” says RayAnn Gruza, the food bank’s Communications and Engagement Coordinator. “Whether you can give food, funds or time, we can use all the help we can get.”

Kelowna residents can help their neighbours in need in a variety of ways

Community Members – The Central Okanagan Food Bank is currently holding a 50/50 raffle, with tickets available online here. Tickets will be available until the draw date on March 31. With a goal of raising $20,000, one lucky winner could win up to $10,000!

Local farmers and grocery store owners – 364 days a year, COFB Staff are out in the community collecting food that is not sellable but still consumable as part of the food bank’s Food Rescue Program. Currently they’re looking to expand their program and partner with more grocery retailers and wholesalers to ensure the equitable distribution of perishable foods.

“Access to local produce continues to be one of our biggest challenges, which is why we are hoping to partner with more local Food Growers, Food Producers and Community Gardeners. We’re very fortunate to be in the Okanagan with such a bountiful growing season which should be shared with families and individuals who need a little extra support. Those interested can email us at info@cofoodbank.com,” Gruza says.

Other ways to help:

Non-perishables have always been the traditional way to help food banks and is still widely accepted and appreciated, but financial donations make a bigger impact and can be used in more ways.

Because of our relationship with local grocers, we are able to purchase food wholesale, allowing us to provide up to $3 of food for every $1 donated – making your donation go further. In addition, we rely on monetary donations to purchase milk, eggs, potatoes, carrots, and onions every week which are staples in every hamper we distribute.

If food and funds are not something you can provide, you can still help by donating your time. There’s no minimum requirement for volunteer hours, though committing to a set amount of time at the same time every week or every other week is encouraged.

Anyway you decide to help is the right way and makes a difference in your community!

Calling all golf enthusiasts!

Make sure to follow the Central Okanagan Food Bank on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on the details for their coming golf tournament, June 16 at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course!

Learn more at cofoodbank.com

