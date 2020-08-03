You deserve love. Let these Okanagan matchmakers help.

Human Connections helps good people in the Okanagan build quality relationships. Reach out for matchmaking services and relationship coaching.

You swipe left, you swipe right. You make a few matches and even manage to set up a date. It seems like you made a great connection, but you never hear from your match again.

What went wrong?

Your date has dropped all communication, so what’s your next move? Back to the dating apps to sift through a thousand options?

The Okanagan now has a new option, where matchmaking and relationship coaching come together with a personal touch. It’s called Human Connections, and it offers old-fashioned, in-person matchmaking with a modern twist, plus relationship coaching for singles and couples.

“We want to help good people build quality relationships,” says Lindsay Bayford, a certified matchmaker with Human Connections. “We start by getting to know you personally and then we use our training and intuition to find you a suitable match.”

Then they present you with a date pitch.

“We’ll present you with an honest description of your match so that you can get a realistic idea of what kind of person they are. We want you to go into your date with realistic expectations and enjoy a positive dating experience.”

Once you’ve approved a match, Human Connections will concierge your first date so you can explore compatibility without having to share contact information. Clients’ safety, comfort and confidentiality are top priorities for the company.

Feedback and coaching

One of Human Connections’ unique features is date debriefing and feedback.

“After each date we chat with both people separately and get feedback on the positives and negatives of the dating experience,” says Bayford. “This helps us get closer to finding our clients the perfect match, and also allows us to pass on important feedback on how they present to others.”

If clients require additional support, then relationship coaching is available.

“My aim is to take clients from where they are right now to where they want to be—in a healthy, successful relationship,” says Lucy Kelly, certified Life Coach. “I primarily coach clients in areas like maintaining a positive attitude, developing self-awareness and self-confidence, and in setting realistic dating and relationship goals.”

Human Connections welcomes everyone over the age of 21. All of their services are pay-as you-go, and Bayford says they are committed to keeping Human Connections accessible and affordable. In addition to one-on-one dates, they currently offer a free monthly social circle where singles and couples can enjoy great conversation in a safe, physically distanced outdoor space. Dating during a pandemic is different, but it’s not impossible.

If you’re ready to cultivate a meaningful long term connection and are tired of online dating, it might be time to try Human Connections.

Get started with Human Connections today at humanconnectionsok.com.

OkanaganRelationships