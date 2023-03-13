You manage your business. Let this Canadian company handle the tech.

For one employee or 100, enjoy better connectivity, storage, IT support and more

If you run a business in BC, it’s time you got to know SaskTel. Their local tech experts can help with everything from cloud storage to IT services, and a lot more.

Their name might be SaskTel, but they’re not just in Saskatchewan, and they’re not just telephones.

If you run a business in BC, it’s time you got to know SaskTel. Their local tech experts can help with everything from cloud storage to IT services, and a lot more.

4 ways SaskTel helps businesses like yours:

Cloud Services: Keep your data safe, adapt capacity as your needs change and count on SaskTel to host and backup your business. Their data centres are world class and local — your data will never leave Canada, and skilled technicians can work directly with you to help monitor and understand your environment. Learn more at sasktelnational.com/cloud/cloud-hosting. Internet and Networks: Internet and Private Network services, from VPLS and MPLS to VPN and SD-WAN managed in-house, fully customizable, with bandwidth to grow with your business — plus peace of mind knowing support is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Sign up for VPLS or MPLS IP-VPN at sasktelnational.com/internet-networks/private-networking. IT Services: Focus on growing your business, and let SaskTel handle your IT operations, support and repair — firewalls, local networks, servers, WiFi, they do it all. Available for new or existing IT environments, for equipment located in SaskTel Data Centres, your facilities or both. Enjoy superior performance and controlled costs. Explore service packages at sasktelnational.com/it-services/managed-it-services. Business Phone Services: And that’s right, Phone Services — but not just plain old telephone, SaskTel offers full blown Unified Communications solutions. Whether you have one employee or 100, communication is key. With desktop sharing, organized instant messaging, file sharing and more, SaskTel’s Integrated Business Communications makes collaboration easy. Their Hosted Contact Centre can scale on demand, enabling your employees to work from anywhere with fully integrated phone, voicemail, chat, email and SMS. Find more phone services at sasktelnational.com/phone.

Canadian, connected, and right here in Kelowna

SaskTel and its subsidiaries operates in over 40 countries on six continents, with over 400 technology experts right here in Western Canada. They have a proven track record of helping businesses thrive through technology, with over 100 years’ experience connecting businesses to their customers, employees and employers, and everyone in between.

Ready to get started? Visit sasktelnational.com or call 844-727-5835.

Business and IndustrialInternet and TelecomTechnology