Located just an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake Recreational development boasts 45 fully serviced RV lots, 20 cabin sites and a variety of on-site amenities – your ideal destination for four-season adventures.

Your family’s sun-sational summer getaway starts here!

Start making life-long memories at Sugar Lake today

With June’s arrival, you’re likely thinking about how to make the most of those sunny summer weekends and maybe a holiday or two.

To enjoy those times at a quiet escape, well removed from the bustle of Okanagan and Shuswap lakes? That would just make summer all the sweeter.

Meet the future of your family getaways: Sugar Lake!

A fantastic family getaway, close to home

Just an hour east of Vernon, the 66-lot shared interest lakefront development features 45 fully serviced RV lots and 20 cabin sites, with abundant greenspace and a large covered picnic area.

The quiet lake is perfect for swimming or paddling, or take advantage of the new dock, where boat slips are also available for lease. And if you prefer to catch up on your summer reading, well, the beach offers lots of space for that, too, even on the busiest long-weekend.

On-site amenities include a lodge that welcomes guests from May through September, and a licensed, full-service bistro popular with both locals and guests. And when you want to get out and explore a little farther afield, check out what’s on your doorstep:

• thousands of hectares of forest, freshwater lakes, a river and streams

• the quaint village of Cherryville just 14km north, with a variety of activities and amenities

Nakusp, an hour’s drive away, with hot springs, arts community and special events

Silver Star, with summer mountain biking, winter skiing and more, 90-minutes’ drive away

Make the most of your property, even when you’re not there!

While the four-season recreation opportunities and proximity to the Okanagan’s city centres make it easy to enjoy your Sugar Lake recreational property year-round, for those times you’re not visiting, you can opt to include your site in the rental pool.

With a management team overseeing the entire process, you simply turn the key when you leave. And if you change your mind at any time, you can withdraw your home from the rental pool just as easily. Year-round security and snow removal further adds to the peace of mind.

Vendor financing available

Knowing that bank financing can be challenging for recreational properties, the development group – all local to the Okanagan – is also offering vendor financing for both the RV sites and cabins, ensuring you can start making those family memories as soon as this summer!

Ready to learn more about your new summer home? Visit sugarlakelife.ca and plan your visit today!

 

Sugar Lake Recreational Properties offers abundant greenspace, a large covered picnic area, a quiet lake perfect for swimming or paddling, and a new dock, where boat slips are also available for lease.

Most Read