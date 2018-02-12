You’re in for laughs when God is a Scottish Drag Queen

Comedian Mike Delamont brings his show God is a Scottish Drag Queen to Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 24.

One of the most popular one-man shows in North America comes to the Kelowna stage this month. The star? None other than God himself.

And from Justin Bieber to the Pope, no one is safe from His critical eye when comedian Mike Delamont brings God is a Scottish Drag Queen to the Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 24.

“I certainly have a lot of fun,” says Delamont, an 18-time Best of the Fest winner and three-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee.

This God loves a floral power suit

Originating from a skit by Victoria’s Atomique Vaudeville, God, in this case, is the same strong, in-control character we all know … but with a Scottish accent and an affinity for a floral power suit.

While the title leads some to expect an anti-religion rant, in fact, God himself is the comedian, exploring inherently human questions like, ‘Does evolution exist?’ and ‘What about Heaven?’

“It’s an evening with God, who comes down to set the record straight on what humanity got wrong,” Delamont says, pointing out some of his biggest fans have been clergy members and nuns. “The title is the most blasphemous part of the show.”

A festival-circuit hit

A hit with audiences at some of the biggest festivals on the circuit, “people really have a good time,” says Delamont, who is excited to bring it to Kelowna for the first time.

“The show is filled with pop-culture references and tends to be quite conversational so there’s always an air of improvisation.”

A big part of the show’s success is its appeal to both men and women of all ages.

”I think it’s a really fun night out. For a lot of people it really bridges the gap between stand-up comedy and a one-man show.”

Seeing so much more “God” could discuss, a sequel co-written and produced by Delamont’s wife, Chantelle Delamont, has proven equally popular, exploring through humour such sensitive subjects as feminism, gender and equality. “Working together has opened my eyes to stories I hadn’t thought of,” Delamont says.

Suitable for those aged 14 years and older, God is a Scottish Drag Queen comes to the Rotary Centre for the Arts stage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for members or groups of six or more, and are available online or through the box office at 250-717-5304.