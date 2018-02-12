Comedian Mike Delamont brings his show God is a Scottish Drag Queen to Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 24.

You’re in for laughs when God is a Scottish Drag Queen

‘Hilarious comedy of biblical proportions” comes to the Rotary Centre stage

One of the most popular one-man shows in North America comes to the Kelowna stage this month. The star? None other than God himself.

And from Justin Bieber to the Pope, no one is safe from His critical eye when comedian Mike Delamont brings God is a Scottish Drag Queen to the Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 24.

“I certainly have a lot of fun,” says Delamont, an 18-time Best of the Fest winner and three-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee.

This God loves a floral power suit

Originating from a skit by Victoria’s Atomique Vaudeville, God, in this case, is the same strong, in-control character we all know … but with a Scottish accent and an affinity for a floral power suit.

While the title leads some to expect an anti-religion rant, in fact, God himself is the comedian, exploring inherently human questions like, ‘Does evolution exist?’ and ‘What about Heaven?’

“It’s an evening with God, who comes down to set the record straight on what humanity got wrong,” Delamont says, pointing out some of his biggest fans have been clergy members and nuns. “The title is the most blasphemous part of the show.”

A festival-circuit hit

A hit with audiences at some of the biggest festivals on the circuit, “people really have a good time,” says Delamont, who is excited to bring it to Kelowna for the first time.

“The show is filled with pop-culture references and tends to be quite conversational so there’s always an air of improvisation.”

A big part of the show’s success is its appeal to both men and women of all ages.

”I think it’s a really fun night out. For a lot of people it really bridges the gap between stand-up comedy and a one-man show.”

Seeing so much more “God” could discuss, a sequel co-written and produced by Delamont’s wife, Chantelle Delamont, has proven equally popular, exploring through humour such sensitive subjects as feminism, gender and equality. “Working together has opened my eyes to stories I hadn’t thought of,” Delamont says.

Suitable for those aged 14 years and older, God is a Scottish Drag Queen comes to the Rotary Centre for the Arts stage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for members or groups of six or more, and are available online or through the box office at 250-717-5304.

Comments are closed

Previous story
99 years young: BC-grown store looks forward to building on long history

Just Posted

Teaching shortage not being felt in Central Okanagan

Teacher shortage issues tied to Supreme Court decision

Kelowna’s Ransom 28th in Olympic pursuit

Kelowna athlete and Vernon’s Emma Lunder two Canadians in the field early Monday

Don’t rush, think before you flush

West Kelowna, Peachland and the Westbank First Nation residents are encouraged to… Continue reading

Kelowna Y gives free admission for Family Day

The YMCA of Okanagan encourages everyone to unplug and play for Family Day

Community Leader Awards: Patrick Barton

The Kelowna Capital News honours volunteers in the community

Polar bear swim makes a splash

Vernon Winter Carnival Annual Polar Bear Swim draws big crowds for cold dip

3 British tourists killed when helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Boucher, Markstrom help Canucks beat Stars 6-0

Vancouver will take on Florida Wednesday

GoFundMe page identifies UVic student as surfer who died near Tofino

“He was a beloved son, brother, and a friend.”

B.C. animal lovers fears influx of bunnies following Peter Rabbit debut

Pets are not products, and those adopting should expect a 10-year plus commitment

BC Aboriginals: ‘There are two systems of justice in this country’

In the wake of the Colten Boushie verdict in Saskatchewan, B.C. Indigenous group calls for change

Most Read