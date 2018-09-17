As a local, BC window manufacturer, supplier and installer, Centra Windows is committed to giving back in each community they serve.

You’re Invited to the Neighbourhood Block Party!

Centra Windows celebrates community at new Kelowna showroom

It’s time to party and celebrate with the entire family at a neighbourhood block party, hosted by Centra Windows!

In celebration of Centra’s brand new Kelowna showroom, Centra Windows invites you and your family to 2350 Acland Rd. on Saturday Sept. 22 for free lunch, free consultations about the design of your home, and a bouncy castle for the kids. Mamas for Mamas will also be on hand to accept donations of new or gently used toys or children’s clothing and new diapers.

Learn how to maximize your home comfort

It’s a great opportunity to bring the family, get to know your neighbours and visit Centra Windows’ new interactive showroom! On-site consultants can answer questions and provide suggestions, while illustrating how to maximize your home’s comfort level.

Having served the Kelowna community for more than a decade, Centra Windows continues to make an impact around the region. If you’re serious about getting the best quality, best energy-savings and best value in today’s window replacement market, you need to visit the new showroom. Centra is more than a window company, they’re leaders in building envelope education and take great pride in sharing their knowledge with the local community. Visit the brand new showroom to learn the differences in product design and how you can save energy and money!

Lunch and learn

Lunch and snacks will be provided for the whole family, along with plenty of activities for the kids, so while you learn about the potential of your home, you’re also spending quality time with your family, friends and neighbours.

You’ll also have a chance to donate unused diapers and gently used toys and clothing for Mamas for Mamas, an award-winning local charitable organization that supports mothers in crisis. The charity is actively engaged with the development of a poverty reduction plan with representatives of Kelowna, the Central Okanagan and the province of BC.

And don’t miss the chance to meet the team at Kelowna’s classic rock station, K96.3 – live on location and providing music and entertainment throughout the day.

Come say hello, have lunch and experience the brand new showroom, hosted by Centra Windows Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more at Facebook.com/Centrawindows

***

Centra Construction Group is the only local BC window manufacturer, supplier and installer that is in more homes than anyone else in the province. We view the house as a system and understand how each part must work correctly to maximize the comfort and energy efficiency of your home. We are 100 per cent employee owned and committed to giving back to each community where we serve.

 

The new interactive Centra Windows showroom in Kelowna.

