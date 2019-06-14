Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Aman M. from Abbotsford

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Aman M. – Abbotsford

Being unique is something I’ve always been good at, whether I wanted to be or not. Growing up with vitiligo, there was never much representation of what all types of beauty looked like. I always felt like there was a mold I had to fit into.

Through Miss BC, I want to break away from this mold, and be able to make all women feel empowered and confident in their own skin. In order to accomplish this, I am working with the Save Your Skin Foundation, to not only raise awareness regarding skin disorders and skin cancers, but also represent a different type of beautiful. I aspire to represent those who suffer from these conditions, and are unable to grasp just how wonderful it is to be different.

I’ve always wanted to “be the change I wanted to see.” I’ve grown up in a society where finding opportunities to grow and thrive are profoundly encouraged. Through this, I’ve been able to do things such as compete in the 2016 and 2017 Environmental Mind Grind, and obtain a position on the School Districts Environmental Committee. By raising awareness for issues that are important, we are taking the first steps toward change.

To vote for Aman, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Jessica D. of Abbotsford
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Avneet M. of Surrey

Just Posted

Fine tuning Kelowna on the Move plan could make it more inclusive

City of Kelowna staff recommend changes to bylaw to benefit cyclists, skaters and kids

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Medical checkup turned potential drug bust: Kelowna RCMP

20 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than 140 grams of meth and nine grams of cocaine were seized

RCMP seek help in locating missing Kelowna man

Family and friends say it is out of character for the man to be out of touch

Road closures in Kelowna for indigenous event

Leon Avenue from Pandosy Street to Ellis Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

Update: Video of the bush fire at Forbidden Fruit Winery in Similkameen Valley

The fire started at approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 14, cause is unknown at this time

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Lightning overnight sparks small fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized

‘If I can help, I’m going to’: Two B.C. orphan moose calves rescued

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Most Read