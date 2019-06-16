Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Maya P. from Chilliwack

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Maya P. of Chilliwack:

Hello, I need to start off by saying” thank you” to absolutely everyone taking the time out of your day to read this. It really means a lot to me! It is an absolute pleasure to announce that I am participating in the Miss Teen BC pageant. This pageant gives me the opportunity for training and personal growth that I wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else and gives me the platform to reach out a helping hand along the way!

I have remained an honor roll student through life’s challenges, which I personally think shows my hard work ethic. I leave my ego at the door and prepare to put my everything into everything I do. I am a role model for young people in my community by helping out in preschool at my church. Ideally if I win Miss Teen BC I would love to go and speak to elementary and middle school kids and share my platform of “self-image, self-credit and self-worth” and share the message “you are worth it!”. I think if the kids of today are strong and confident, the world of tomorrow becomes equally strong and confident!

