VIDEO: An inside look towards the upcoming Miss BC pageant

Get a glance at the upcoming three-day event held in Fort Langley this June.

The 17th annual Miss BC pageant returns to Fort Langley this summer. Contestants from across the province are preparing for three days of self-development.

Beyond the tiaras and sashes, Miss BC offers life skills training pertinent to women from self-defense, public speaking, to interview skills. The event does not focus on physical attributes.

Girls and women share their stories and are recognized for their talents and achievements. The pageant encourages participants to be the voices of their community and promotes the pillars of charity, community, and confidence.

This year’s pageant will take place at Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley from June 29 to July 1.


baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

Rowcliffe off-leash dog park reopens

The park was closed as part of a $1.4-million improvement plan

Proposed Glenmore Valley development addresses Kelowna’s housing issues

Valley Road buildings would provide shelter for seniors, at-risk families

City of Kelowna awarded PIBC’s gold in planning excellence

Staff and Urban Matters win for innovative Wheelhouse policy, Housing Needs Assessment

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sun and warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for heat throughout the Okanagan this week.

It’s fawn season and conservation is reminding people to leave them alone

A mother deer will leave her fawn for hours at a time before it can walk

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Brain Injury Awareness Month brings discussion to Okanagan

The Vernon Brain Health Symposium takes place June 1

Sacred fire unites Secwepemc opposition to use of biosolids in Shuswap

Secwepemc Elders Sacred Fire sees elders take stand against use of treated sewage

Sixth application for downtown Salmon Arm pot store put on hold

Majority of council votes to adjourn hearing pending provincial decisions on other applicants

City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

If province agrees, improvements to include later hours and Sunday service, starting in 2020 or 2021

Injuries, frostbite and death: B.C. man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s warns parents to secure balconies, windows to stop kids from falling out

Most falls happen at home to kids six and under

Canada to align itself ‘very much’ with Americans on ratifying new NAFTA: PM

Trudeau says the trade pact between the U.S., Mexico and Canada is a ‘good deal’ for Canadians

Two dead after plane crashes into forest near Whitehorse airport

The crash happened shortly after take-off, according to a Transportation Safety Board manager

Most Read