ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote in Peachland

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls open in Peachland at the following location until 8 p.m.

• Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6 St.

Who is running for mayor?

Cindy Fortin (i)

Keith Thom (i)

Eric Hall

Harry Gough

Bob Henderson

Who is running for councillor?

Patrick Van Minsel

Pam Cunningham (i)

Mike Kent (i)

Keith Fielding

Mario Vucinovic (i)

Terry Condon (i)

Leanna Sarsons

Karen Mustard

Rick Ingram

Pete Coolio

Andrew Kwaczynski.

Who is running for board of education?

• Moyra Baxter (i)

• Marjorie Brims

To vote in the election as a resident elector, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Have not voted before in this election; and

• Be a Canadian citizen; and

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have been a resident of British Columbia for at least the last six months

• Have been a resident of the municipality for at least the last 30 days

• Not disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and am not otherwise disqualified by law

To vote in the election as a non-resident elector you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Have not voted before in this election; and

• Be a Canadian citizen; and

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have been a resident of British Columbia for at least the last 6 months

• Have been a registered owner of real property in Kelowna for at least the last 30 days

• Not hold the property in trust for a corporation or any other trust

• Not be entitled to register as a resident elector in Kelowna; and

• Not be registered as a non-resident (property) elector in relation to any other parcel of real property in the municipality

• If applicable, have received the written consent of the majority of individuals registered as owners of the real property to be registered as the non-resident (property) elector for the property

• Not be disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and am not otherwise disqualified by law

