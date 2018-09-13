Few candidates for Summerland council roles

Two mayoral candidates, eight councillor candidates listed with one day remaining to file papers

With just one day remaining in the nomination period, Summerland’s list of candidates in the upcoming municipal election is still small.

At present, there are two candidates for mayor and eight for the six councillor positions.

These numbers are reminiscent of the 1996 municipal election, when Summerland had two mayoral candidates and seven for the councillor roles.

However, there is still one day remaining for those who wish to run for public office.

The nomination period closes on Friday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

At present, Toni Boot and Janet Peake, both members of municipal council, are on the ballot for the mayor’s role.

Summerland’s present mayor, Peter Waterman, will not seek re-election to council, but he will be a candidate for the Okanagan Skaha School Board.

Councillor candidates at present are Richard Barkwill, Erin Carlson, Claude Gautron, Doug Holmes, Ron Kubek, Mark Smed, Erin Trainer and Martin Van Alphen.

Barkwill, Carlson, Holmes and Trainer are all part of the present Summerland council, while Van Alphen was on council from 2011 to 2014.

Jeremy Denegar, director of corporate services with the municipality, said more candidates may come forward in the final day of the nomination period.

He said those running for office must have a minimum of two people signing their nomination papers. Those signing a candidate’s nomination papers are not committed to voting for that candidate on election date.

The municipal election will be held Saturday, Oct. 20.

