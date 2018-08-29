Four more interested in running for council in Kelowna

One woman has taken out papers for both mayor and councillor and has yet to make her mind

The number of people thinking about a run for a seat on Kelowna city council is continuing to grow—and one person is torn between a run for mayor and councillor.

According to the city’s chief election officer Karen Needham, Ginger Palmer picked up nomination papers for both and told election officials she’s not yet sure which job she wants.

“So now we have eight or nine people who have picked up (nomination) packages for mayor, 22 o23 for councillor and six for (Central Okanagan Board of Education) trustee,” said Needham.

Three more people have picked up nomination packages for councillor, including incumbent Brad Sieben and newcomers Lindsay Bell and Mark Boyer. Eight others, including incumbent Colin Basran, have picked up nomination packages for mayor.

The number of people who have picked up nomination packages for the four Kelowna trustee positions on the Central Okanagan Board of Education remains at six.

In 2014, a total of 49 candidates ran in the civic election in Kelowna.

Needham said it has not appeared to have been as busy leading up to this year’s civic election in Kelowna as it was in 2014 in terms of people picking up nomination packages, but that could be because the election this year is being held a month earlier than it was four years ago.That has pushed everything associated with the election, including the window to pick up papers, up a month. Packages have been available in August, when many people are typically on holiday. Whereas in 2014 they were available in September.

Needham said interest may pick up next week, during the nomination period.

The nomination period—when candidates officially file election papers—runs Sept. 4 to 14. Anyone interested in running for a council or school district seat can pick up nomination papers during the nomination period.

To run in the civic election in Kelowna Oct. 20, a candidate must have a minimum of 10 nominators—down from the required 25 in the 2014 civic election—and each nominator must be eligible to vote in the City of Kelowna. Each candidate must also pay a $100 deposit, refunded when they file their financial disclosure report following the election.

Here is a list of those who have picked up papers and have allowed their names to be released:

Mayor:

Colin Basran

Jim McMullan

Bob Schewe

Joshua Hoggan

Bobby Kennedy

Three others have not allowed their names to be made public.

Councillor:

Gail Given (i)

Mohini Singh (i)

Luke Stack (i)

Ryan Donn (i)

Brad Sieben (i)

Kyle Friesen

Greg Dahms

Loyal Wooldridge

Amarjit Lali

Ernie Webber

Kevin Bond

Lindsay Bell

Mark Boyer

Tim Young

Eight others have not allowed their names to be made public.

Ginger Palmer has picked a nomination package but has yet to decide if she want to run for mayor or councillor.

Kelowna Board of Education trustee:

Julia Fraser (i)

Rolli Cacchioni (i)

Lee-Ann Tiede

Peter Pagliocchini

Joachim Nierfeld

David Haight

