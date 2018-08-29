—Image: Capital News file

Four more interested in running for council in Kelowna

One woman has taken out papers for both mayor and councillor and has yet to make her mind

The number of people thinking about a run for a seat on Kelowna city council is continuing to grow—and one person is torn between a run for mayor and councillor.

According to the city’s chief election officer Karen Needham, Ginger Palmer picked up nomination papers for both and told election officials she’s not yet sure which job she wants.

“So now we have eight or nine people who have picked up (nomination) packages for mayor, 22 o23 for councillor and six for (Central Okanagan Board of Education) trustee,” said Needham.

Three more people have picked up nomination packages for councillor, including incumbent Brad Sieben and newcomers Lindsay Bell and Mark Boyer. Eight others, including incumbent Colin Basran, have picked up nomination packages for mayor.

The number of people who have picked up nomination packages for the four Kelowna trustee positions on the Central Okanagan Board of Education remains at six.

In 2014, a total of 49 candidates ran in the civic election in Kelowna.

Needham said it has not appeared to have been as busy leading up to this year’s civic election in Kelowna as it was in 2014 in terms of people picking up nomination packages, but that could be because the election this year is being held a month earlier than it was four years ago.That has pushed everything associated with the election, including the window to pick up papers, up a month. Packages have been available in August, when many people are typically on holiday. Whereas in 2014 they were available in September.

Needham said interest may pick up next week, during the nomination period.

The nomination period—when candidates officially file election papers—runs Sept. 4 to 14. Anyone interested in running for a council or school district seat can pick up nomination papers during the nomination period.

To run in the civic election in Kelowna Oct. 20, a candidate must have a minimum of 10 nominators—down from the required 25 in the 2014 civic election—and each nominator must be eligible to vote in the City of Kelowna. Each candidate must also pay a $100 deposit, refunded when they file their financial disclosure report following the election.

Here is a list of those who have picked up papers and have allowed their names to be released:

Mayor:

Colin Basran

Jim McMullan

Bob Schewe

Joshua Hoggan

Bobby Kennedy

Three others have not allowed their names to be made public.

Councillor:

Gail Given (i)

Mohini Singh (i)

Luke Stack (i)

Ryan Donn (i)

Brad Sieben (i)

Kyle Friesen

Greg Dahms

Loyal Wooldridge

Amarjit Lali

Ernie Webber

Kevin Bond

Lindsay Bell

Mark Boyer

Tim Young

Eight others have not allowed their names to be made public.

Ginger Palmer has picked a nomination package but has yet to decide if she want to run for mayor or councillor.

Kelowna Board of Education trustee:

Julia Fraser (i)

Rolli Cacchioni (i)

Lee-Ann Tiede

Peter Pagliocchini

Joachim Nierfeld

David Haight

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Okanagan Board of Education chairwoman Moyra Baxter to seek re-election

Just Posted

The Kelowna athlete looks to make it to the pros

Cody Teichroeb’s lacrosse career is emblematic of his journey: he has done… Continue reading

Smoke isn’t all bad for Kelowna businesses

Gneiss Climbing has seen an increase in membership use and visitors this summer

Four more interested in running for council in Kelowna

One woman has taken out papers for both mayor and councillor and has yet to make her mind

Kelowna bus stop destroyed by vehicle

A bus stop was smashed by a vehicle in the Glenmore Road area

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

United Way, Dragoons delivery keeps kids safe on roads across the region

United Way partnership enables children to travel safely up and down the valley

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

Dog dies in motor home fire near Salmon Arm

No humans injured in fire reported Aug. 29 at Pierre’s Point Campground

B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’

Post-Pyeongchang departures means new opportunities for Canadian skaters

Canada captured two gold and two bronze in an unprecedented showing in South Korea

Wildfire near Keremeos continues to grow

Snowy Mountain wildfire is burning within in predetermined boundaries

Facebook, Instagram to charge GST on online ads by mid-2019

Facebook and Instagram will charge tax on online advertisements for their Canadian operations

Most Read