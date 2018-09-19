West Kelowna candidates weigh in on how they’d like to see crime dealt with

Each week we will be asking West Kelowna Council and Mayoral candidates questions about specific issues and topics in the city to help voters get to know the candidates a little better. We will be posing a new question each week and whoever wishes to take part has their answers published for residents to read.

There are 17 candidates running for six available councillor seats, including five incumbents and Mayor Doug Findlater who won’t be running for mayor again, instead he will be running for a seat on council. There are two mayoral candidates.

We also asked candidates to submit a little bit of information about themselves and the platform they are running on.

This week’s question:

Are you concerned about crime in West Kelowna? What would you do to create change if you were elected?

Mary Mandarino, for mayor

“I am concerned about crime in West Kelowna. Understanding the cause is necessary for crime prevention and creating change. Research indicates the causes of crime to be economic, social and family factors. In a broader sense, these problems stem from income inequality,” she said.

“The lack of financial resources leads to a lack of educational opportunities, lack of meaningful employment, poor or no housing options. Emotionally, poverty brings lack of hope, creating a larger number of those who can’t or, have difficulty, integrating; because of lack of training, mental illness, or addictions.”

Mandarino looks to solve these factors through prevention efforts such as parenting programs, family support and ensuring adequate housing for families should be made universally accessible. She also believes addressing homelessness issues by providing local temporary shelter for the homeless.

A little bit about Mandarino’s platform:

“I have been a long time resident and local business woman for 30 years. Creating a city is a monumental task requiring insight and a balanced approach to municipal planning.

Incumbents have budgeted $700,000 per year over the next 10 years for a Civic Centre and have given us beautification projects. Fewer dollars should be spent on beautification and more dollars spent on practical less expensive solutions. This requires a sensible approach when making decisions.

West Kelowna is a ten year old bedroom community requiring basic and practical solutions for people who live here. As a result of increased traffic my focus will be on basic practical infrastructure.

Glenrosa residents require a second access road due to increased new development. With fires occurring with more frequency each year a safe egress from Glenrosa is paramount. The increased traffic on our roads and general connectivity issues are negatively impacting the quality of our daily lives.

Safe drinking water is important as our community health relies on it. For the past 3 years or more we have had frequent Water Quality Advisories. Remedying this is a priority.

We need to secure an inventory of affordable housing, we need to build a positive relationship with our neighbours, WFN.

We need to continue to work for a second power line, we will need more schools. We have a homeless problem that must be addressed. There are numerous other issues and I pledge to apply practical common sense to all of them,” she said.

___

Philip Akins for council

“The level of crime in West Kelowna concerns me a great deal,” said Akins.

“I have family members and close friends who have been the victims of break-ins, robberies, and one violent assault in the past two years. To these incidents there has been depressingly little reaction from law enforcement and policy makers, who plead lack of resources, lack of legal tools, and lack of jurisdiction to act. Clearly this is not a problem that city council can solve on its own, but there is more we can and must do to make our community safer.”

Atkins believes the solution lies within building stronger relationships with Block Watch, Community Policing and other community organizations. He also says he would request funds from the province to increase security and fund new officers that have been requested by the RCMP. Atkins wants to get to the “root causes of crime,” investing in mental health, substance abuse services and subsidized housing.

A little bit about Akins’ platform:

“I am running for council because I want to shape how decisions are made in West Kelowna. I want our government to be more proactive about hearing from the diversity of voices in our community; more committed to including those voices in its decision making; and more transparent about the decisions that it does make. Having recently finished a PhD at the University of Victoria that was focused on collaborative decision making I understand how difficult this can be. Collaboration takes time and commitment.

The payoff, however, is decisions that are better informed by facts and values, and much more likely to be effectively implemented. If elected I will be focused on applying this approach to two equally important and connected objectives: ensuring that our community works; and ensuring that it thrives. In order for West Kelowna to work we need to do a much better job of attracting new business, implementing existing development plans, investing in critical infrastructure and making sure citizens have the essential services they require. In order to thrive, everyone in our community needs to feel safe; to feel valued; and to have opportunities to pursue rich and meaningful experiences. Some of the investments required to realize these twin objectives will come with sizable price tags: West Kelowna needs revitalized waterfront and downtown areas, for example, and better recreation facilities. Others are more mundane but also important: paved shoulders, sidewalks and bike paths could dramatically improve how we live and move in our city,” Akins said.

____

Jerome Chung for council

“Being the fact that was reported by news media that Kelowna has (one of) the highest crime rate in Canada, it really sounded terrible. I believe that is just a per capita rate or measurement,” said Chung.

“But the real numbers of criminal acts or fatal incidents are not even close to what were reported in bigger cities like Vancouver, Surrey, or Toronto. Yes, we do have some criminal activities in West Kelowna like drug busts, murders, assaults and break-ins, but it’s not a daily occurrence. I believe we already have a strong police force (the RCMP) stationed here in the city and they are doing a good job keeping the criminal activities down.

“Therefore, if I am elected councillor, we as council would liaison with the law enforcers to determine if there is any need as a municipality to legislate by-laws that can prevent criminal activities from occurring. The city council does not have specific solutions to certain issue, but rather it should work with professionals and experts in the fields to make a resolution. Henceforth, it’s crucial for voters to put the right candidate in council to make wise decisions for them.”

____

Rick de Jong for council (i)

“I am concerned about crime in West Kelowna. The quarterly RCMP reports to council do not indicate that crime is out of control in West Kelowna. However, our city has experienced incidents over the last few years that remind us of the importance of community policing efforts,” said de Jong.

“As the RCMP are mandated through a provincial contract, I support the need for a provincial review of our staffing levels here in West Kelowna to ensure we have an adequate number of officers working on our issues.”

De Jong says that council should be meeting regularly with local RCMP to discuss existing and emerging issues beyond the quarterly meetings that happen already.

A little bit about de Jong’s platform:

Moving forward together, building this community in a fiscally responsible manner, there are four key areas in need of ongoing focus:

Infrastructure upgrades – As we improve basic infrastructure such as our water systems, roads, and sidewalks, our community becomes a more desirable place to live, work and play.

Public safety – As our population increases local government needs to work with the RCMP and local Fire Rescue Services to ensure that resources are in place to meet the needs of our community.

Health services improvements – West Kelowna Council needs to keep improved health services as a key priority.

Economic development – A successful local economy provides resources needed by our community as we grow,” he said.

____

Doug Findlater for council (i)

“West Kelowna’s crime rate is low for a city of our size yet it spikes when prolific offenders are active, then it drops when they are caught,” said Findlater.

“Since 2009, council has added seven officers bringing our municipal force to 28 with two officers arriving in 2019. The provincial force serving WFN, rural areas including Big White is 20 officers. Council has asked for a review of the provincial force as we municipally funded officers may be doing work in the provincial areas. The review is in the works.

“Council should add more municipal officers when it is affordable and we can be assured that WK taxpayers are not funding policing in neighbouring areas. West Kelowna also hired private security for downtown which has led to a marked improvement there. WK funds Citizen’s Patrol and Neighbourhood Watch as proactive crime fighting measures.”

A little bit about Findlater’s platform:

“I have decided that after three terms and ten years as mayor of West Kelowna, it’s time to spend more time with my family yet still contribute to the community of West Kelowna.

The community has asked me to continue offering my expertise to West Kelowna by running for a seat on West Kelowna City Council in the upcoming municipal election on Oct 20. I am proud of the progress we have made in the past decade and I am passionate about West Kelowna issues. As a member of the next council I’ll focus on major infrastructure issues, economic development, public safety, financial responsibility and limited tax increases.

____

Jason Friesen for council

“I believe that we are fortunate to not have a high rate of major crime, although the frequency of lesser crimes, theft, robbery, drugs are higher than our residents feel comfortable with,” said Friesen.

Friesen wants to limit petty crime by providing employment opportunities within the community. He also believes that by lowering the cost of living it would alleviate some of the financial constraints that he says some West Kelowna residents are feeling.

“Because it is not financially feasible to have adequate police presence monitoring every neighbourhood watching for property theft, car break-ins, etc. it is important for the city and council to support community groups and neighbourhoods with education and tools to work together in discouraging these types of crimes in their area,” he said.

____

Joe Gluska for council

All residents are concerned with crime as West Kelowna’s population grows, according to Gluska, who says that crimes such as break-ins and drug overdoses fluctuate based on seasons and that the proper way to alleviate the strain on residents would be to watch the patterns to “effectively deploy our resources to mitigate the impact.

“Assistance to victims and families of victims is very important to me as well as West Kelowna,” he said.

If elected, Gluska plans to work alongside RCMP to come to a solution and look to build strategies based off of those in place in Port Moody, New Westminster and Vancouver.

A little bit about Gluska’s platform:

“Should I dare say, “make West Kelowna great,” but that would be outrageously polarizing.

The three areas that are key to moving West Kelowna into the next decade for me are: Density, West Kelowna has to re-visit areas for densification, for both residence and developers. With the fine-tuning of what’s in existence and the changes in demand, West Kelowna can establish areas for densification, which also helps with traffic. Increasing the number of sports fields helps athletes, clubs, and the city to attract tournaments. This is a source of new money for the community in the hotel room rentals, local eateries, and many spin off businesses, who benefit from the influx of families traveling to events. Lastly preserving industrial land for industry is important as these industries provide good paying jobs for residence, suppliers and many others in the community. Also once land is rezoned we have lost it forever and the opportunity to attract new companies to West Kelowna,” he said.

_____

Stephen Johnston for council

“I am concerned about crime in West Kelowna. Being a growing city with it’s not surprising that crime has been on the rise. I’m aware the city is waiting for a service review from the RCMP to help identify the need for more Provincial support before hiring officers with municipal funds,” Johnston said.

“I understand and agree with the service review, however, we’ve been waiting for it for years, and as a city we need to take the lead in showing that community safety is a priority. If I’m elected, I will work with council to advocate to the province for the completion of this service review within one year. In the meantime, I would work with council to create a plan to strategically add personnel and resources to align us with the provincial average over the next 10 years. Situations like this show how important it is to encourage sustainable economic growth in order to help fund some of the missing pieces within our community.”

____

Rosalind Neis for council (i)

“We have heard that crime has no boundaries from our local RCMP detachment and so is the case in West Kelowna. While the RCMP continues to deal with serious and increased numbers of criminal events I feel that the petty crime and lesser criminal offenses such as break and enter and non-violent activities are not getting the attention that they should,” Neis said.

Neis says that RCMP is not the only solution, block watches and community groups are a part of the solution as well since she says there have been talks about unionizing the RCMP.

“Policing is one of the most expensive services of a municipal budget and while all moving violations (traffic tickets) revenue must be pooled into the provincial fund, I think it is time that West Kelowna look at our bylaws and implement ways to generate revenue from ticketing to offset this multi-million dollar service. This new revenue could be used to increase “boots on the ground” to provide better service rather than increasing taxation,” she said.

A little bit about Neis’ platform:

“As a 23 year resident of West Kelowna I am proud to call this area home. I have seen many changes in our city and would be proud to represent the citizens of West Kelowna as a member of council.

I have been, and will continue to ask the hard questions at council, to challenge issues that come before us and to listen to the voice of those that I hope to represent.

We are facing some very expensive issues in years to come such as clean water, policing, health care, city hall location/expansion and basic infrastructure upgrades. In order to keep taxation levels from sky-rocketing we may have to put our wants on hold and deal with the needs.

I believe we need: Good infrastructure – roads and sidewalks that are safe and in high traffic areas; Clean water, this project is going to cost millions and if not done correctly. Health care services, out patient clinics and minor treatment to take the load off. To restructure city hall, processes revision and staff levels, higher accountability and performance based models with more emphasis on reducing financial waste, we don’t need to tax more, we just need to spend wiser. And finally to allow local businesses to succeed by putting in place policies and frameworks that encourage less bureaucracy.

These can be done by a council that is not afraid to put in hard work and re-examine the current structure that has “staff” running city hall.

Each neighbourhood of West Kelowna is unique and our “blanket policies and bylaws” should be area specific and not applied throughout the entire city like we are all the same – each area is different and has different needs. The public need and deserve to be listen to and respected and that is what I would be honoured to do for my community,” she said.

____

Tiffany Paré, for council

“I know that a number of our communities have expressed an uptick in crime in their neighbourhoods including my own community of Glenrosa. One of the things we have been working on in Glenrosa is officially becoming a Block Watch Community through community policing,” said Paré

“I volunteered to become the Block Watch captain for Webber Road last year and the secretary of the residents’ association. So I am very aware of each individual communities concerns. Our main Block Watch captain opened a Facebook page where we can discuss suspicious activity and be reminded to report it to the RCMP. Since then, I have noticed a huge decrease in crime all because of the increased and more apparent involvement of the residents looking out for each other.

“I would focus on prevention and encourage other communities to band together and do what Glenrosa is doing. Also, The RCMP need to be reminded that we want them to look out for our safety. If they are going to park anywhere to hand out traffic violations they should be parking where it matters most for the safety of us and our children. If you have a crime concern in your neighbourhood, continue to make it known. The squeakiest wheel gets the grease. Let’s work together on this and make our voices heard. The more we do the higher the likelihood that the province will give us more funding for more RCMP.”

A little bit about Paré’s platform:

“To put the people first. We need confident leadership in this city that will do what it takes to go from making a plan to implementing that plan.

It’s important as a councillor to take the peoples concerns seriously and make sure that our plans are in alignment with the priorities of the residents, which I don’t think they have been. Sure its nice to have a wine trail, but it’s also nice to have clean safe drinking water.Sure its nice to have a soccer dome, but we have bigger priorities than that.

I would like to create relationships with the right people to come up with strategies on how to keep our youth busy. A soccer dome isn’t going to cut it. There are very few things for the youth to do in this town. Some of the items on my list of priorities include, coming up with productive ideas to keep our neighbourhoods safer for our children, ensuring that a new water treatment facility stays top of mind and to advocate/lobby to have a second high school built in West Kelowna. Among others, I would like to create a more solid relationship with WFN. Together (I feel) we can make some great things happen in this city. We need to start from the ground up to build a good foundation for this city to grow on and fortunately for the residents of West Kelowna, I plan to do just that. I understand the importance of the resident’s priorities because I AM a resident here. I work and play with the young families of West Kelowna because I have a young family myself. Let me be the voice of the young families that will be growing with this community for years to come,” she said.

_____

Winston Wammer for council

“The Kelowna detachment manages policing for us and we enjoy 14 per cent more police officers than the average in B.C. We must work with law enforcement officials to improve our situation—they are the experts,” said Wammer.

“I have been involved with the Block Watch program for approximately seven years and believe it to be successful in the reduction and prevention of crime.

“Our communities must work closely and effectively with law enforcement to prevent crime and protect the security and safety of our residents and businesses. Two-way communication between communities and law enforcement is necessary to bring awareness to the criminal activities going on and scams that are the ploy of the day.

“Good lighting, alarms, video surveillance, police presence and effective bylaw enforcement are a few of the basic preventive measures to make our communities more secure and safe.”

A little bit about Wammer’s platform:

“Winston Wammer has lived in West Kelowna with his family for nearly 30 years. Win has been involved in local issues for seven years initially representing Pritchard Park area residents, then as their block watch captain and for three years as a prominent Director of Lakeview Heights Community Association (LHCA).

Based on my experiences as an airline pilot, hockey administrator and LHCA Director I believe I can objectively assess issues that come before Council, effectively research local opinion and determine best practices to make sensible decisions. I want to be a Councillor for all West Kelowna and believe that West Kelowna residents will benefit from working closely with their council.

“I will be a councillor who listens to the residents and acts in a timely and logical way”

Issues Win is concerned about are:

Community – listening to, communicating with and building cohesion with citizens and businesses

Well planned community development that considers the citizens and business owners

Traffic – volume, ease of passage for emergency vehicles and speeding

Water – its cost and availability

Parks and recreation, more athletic fields

Working with other municipalities, and provincial government for mutual benefit

“We can all point to mistakes that have been made, but I wish to focus on positives,”” he said.

_____

Gordon Wiebe for council

“Our neighbourhood suffered a couple of break-ins over the past few weeks. I am concerned about crime in West Kelowna,” said Wiebe.

Wiebe says the West Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently under stress and spread fairly thin.

“Our community continues to grow and there are only a few officers on per shift. I think we expect too much of them when we ask them to police an area from Pennask Summit to Fintry like it’s a rural area— especially as our community begins to endure more big city problems. It’s tough to pull a rabbit out of this hat.

“I also worry about cyber crime which can and will be perpetrated on our more vulnerable citizens and seniors. I think we need to examine alternative and better community policing options. Regardless, council will need to provide more funding. taxpayers beware.”

A little bit about Wiebe’s platform:

“Prudent Fiscal Management. Higher reporting standards, reasonable taxes & financial decisions based on long term planning.

The Completion of Civic Projects like the Water Treatment plant & the Soccer Dome. We need a better blueprint for road construction, sidewalks, rec facilities, drainage ditches, etc. A piecemeal approach (e.g. Mt Boucherie Road) is neither optimal nor desirable.

Partnerships within the Community – Council and staff can demonstrate leadership by being engaged and willing partners with our community and volunteer organizations.

Showcasing Our Community – West Kelowna is host to some world class talent, expertise and businesses. This should be reflected in our civic projects. Our landscaping should be world class (Bylands) and our buildings constructed with Gorman Bros. lumber, etc.

Harmonize and streamline codes, by-laws & development processes. Work collaboratively with other Central Okanagan entities so businesses, developers and home owners have less uncertainty.

Power & Safety – Our power grid is reliant upon one connection line from BC Hydro’s Nicola station. We are not their priority and we need back-up power options. Our fire preparedness requires constant updates. Recommendations from the Filmon Commission have yet to be implemented. Glenrosa and Rose Valley need viable escape routes.

Education – A modern economy requires constant upgrading and lifelong learning. Our library is a wonderful, but underutilized resource. So, are the retirees who reside here. An opportunity exists for the City to promote local learning programs,” he said.

_____

Bryden Winsby, for council, (i)

“While many residents of West Kelowna might believe the city has some serious crime problems, perception doesn’t always mesh with reality. In its August quarterly update to council, the city’s RCMP detachment reported declines in several major categories of criminal activity, the most significant being residential break-ins, (for the second three-month period in a row).Other large declines were reported for stolen vehicles and common assault.

Is crime an important issue for me? Of course it is. The biggest concern is bad driving, plain and simple. Speeders plague just about every area of the city. Motor vehicle incidents involving death, injury and property damage have increased sharply. However, we don’t have the police resources to implement a full-time traffic division. In fact, proper utilization of those resources (which include a provincial component that polices Westbank First Nation and a large rural area stretching all the way to Big White) is a big concern for council. We have pressed repeatedly for the province’s Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General to honour a policing agreement reached in 2009 that included a commitment to conduct a review of municipal and regional policing levels. Since signing the agreement, council has added seven officers to the city detachment — two of which have yet to arrive — and the detachment this year asked for eight more. Council approved two. We want proof positive that the residents of West Kelowna are getting what they pay for,” he said.

A little bit about Winsby’s platform:

“Fiscal responsibility, smart growth, a caring community — those are the primary planks in my re-election platform. They have been key objectives throughout my 10 years on West Kelowna city council and they’re not likely to change if I am returned to office on Oct. 20.

Making the transition from a semi-rural to an urban community has been full of challenges, not the least of which has been playing ‘infrastructure catch-up’. This has involved upgrading or providing new roads, sidewalks, bridges and utilities, acquiring parkland and developing recreation facilities for all ages that other communities of similar size have had for decades. It has been done while keeping tax increases at or below three per cent a year, a policy I expect to continue.

Our city has grown steadily since it was incorporated, and while the development industry is a key economic driver, we must continue to ensure that environmental and social values are maintained and neighbourhood opinions are respected when higher-density projects are proposed.

Lack of affordable housing and homelessness are issues in West Kelowna as they are in many Canadian communities. Tackling them is no simple matter, but we know we have to try. A good step in that direction was completion this summer of the ‘Point in Time’ survey, a snapshot of the homelessness situation in West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation. The survey was aimed at determining how many people in the area experience housing challenges and providing basic demographic information to help direct future programs, policy changes and other support,” he said.

____

Carol Zanon, for council (i)

“As a citizen, I am concerned about crime everywhere, as a councillor for West Kelowna, I feel we are doing all possible within our fiscal means to support our police service. Every three months at an open meeting, the RCMP report to council on crime statistics in West Kelowna and that report includes over two dozen types of calls for service. I am aware, attentive and informed of these issues,” Zanon said.

She said one West Kelowna’s 2018 priorities is “to ensure West Kelowna is safe for all residents and visitors.” Projects include downtown security, traffic safety, speed enforcement, and updating the zoning bylaw to respond to the legalization of recreational cannabis. Active operational performance plans include crime reduction, violence in relationships, road safety and community relations/visibility.

“Change is a fact of existence. Some things do need change, sometimes it is more about perception and a better communication effort is needed. To effect change I will have to keep informed, do my homework, communicate and work with other members of council to get things done and plan for the future of our community,” she said.

A little bit about Zanon’s platform:

“My vision is to make West Kelowna a better place for all of us and improve the quality of life in our future. I have the expertise to get things done, the experience to understand process, the enthusiasm to learn, the drive to follow through and the common sense to listen to the community. Specifically, I want to be part of the team that builds the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, and I need to ensure that B.C. Hydro follows through on their commitment to build a second power transmission line to service the Greater Westside.

Then there is everything else that needs doing. The new council will have to develop its own Strategic Plan. The present one has served well, and it is time to refocus and adjust the goals. Here are some of them:

to support economic development, small business and be aware of new revenue opportunities; to support the needs of our community by prioritizing, constructing and maintaining the necessary infrastructure, and to lobby the province for emergency needs; to ensure our community stays safe through our fire, police and ambulance services, to encourage community policing and to encourage the province to complete a review of the municipal and regional police services levels, as promised; to improve municipal transit ,communications and services are as effective as possible; to respond to emerging social and environmental issues including homelessness, the health care centre and the responsibilities created by legalization of recreational cannabis,” she said.

____

Jayson Zilkie, for council

“I am concerned about crime in West Kelowna, and the current staffing issue with our RCMP. It’s a growing issue and concern of residents of West Kelowna,” said Zilkie.

“The West Kelowna RCMP are significantly understaffed and this poses major challenges. I plan to address the staffing issue within our local detachment as one of my top priorities as I focus on community safety. RCMP officers have one of the most difficult and thankless jobs in our community. Due to the staffing issue, officers are forced to work significant overtime, creating more burnout, adding to the challenges of leaves of absences due to burnout and PTSD. Reducing the issues by adding more officers will also decrease slow response times that are becoming a growing concern. I do want to thank the West Kelowna RCMP for their efforts despite challenging working conditions.”

