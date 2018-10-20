Homelessness, tourist centre on Kelowna voters’ minds as they cast their ballot

Voting for the municipal election is open until 8 p.m.

Crime and homelessness were a few issues on voters’ minds as they cast their ballots today in Kelowna.

“One issue I would say is property taxes and… cleaning up the downtown, homelessness and crime,” said Kelowna resident Nick Gunn, at the polling station at Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Another resident said she wants council to “home” people and not “house” them. She said collaboration is needed from non-profits and “not always big business,” but declined to give her name to the Capital News.

“I was not happy with our choices (for mayor),” she said.

As his duty to vote, resident Don Abney said he studied each of the council candidate’s platforms.

READ MORE: Kelowna candidates weigh in on latest issues

“I wasn’t happy for with the past mayor so I didn’t vote for the mayor,” he said. “The thing that bothered me the most was the placement of the tourist bureau down by the lake.”

He also said event planners were ignored by council.

Two residents who said they lived downtown were concerned with the homelessness situation.

And two 18-year-olds cast their ballots for the first time Saturday morning.

“It felt good, it’s something that we take for granted so it’s something we should always do,” said Ben Whittaker. Whittaker and Tommy DeWitt said there wasn’t an issue, in particular, they were focused on for this election; it was more about exercising their right to vote.

“We both really like history… so we realize how fortunate we are to actually have this ability to vote,” Whittaker said.

For a full list of where to vote, visit our website.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. in the Central Okanagan.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.