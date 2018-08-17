Info session offered for those mulling a run for civic office in Kelowna

City will provide info about running and expectations for mayoral and councillor candidates Aug. 23

Thinking of running in the upcoming civic election in Kelowna?

If so, the city has an information session you should attend.

Those interested in running for mayor or councillor in the city in the Oct. 20 civic election are invited to attend the session in council chambers at Kelowna City Hall Thursday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Staff from the city clerk’s office will present an overview of what sitting on council is like. Topics will range from how to complete nomination papers and key deadlines, to expectations and commitments needed to be on council. A question-and-answer session will follow, allowing prospective candidates to receive the information they need to make their decision to run.

Anyone who plans to run for mayor or councillor is encouraged to attend, as well members of the general public who is curious to learn more about city council.

Nomination packages are currently available for pick-up at the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall. Mayor and councillor candidates must be nominated in writing by 10 eligible city of Kelowna voters. Completed nomination papers can be filed at the Office of the City Clerk starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4 through to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14.

The School District 23 is hosting a separate information session for prospective Board of Education School trustee candidates Sept. 6. For more information, visit sd23.bc.ca.

The civic election will be held Saturday, Oct. 20. In addition, advance voting days (Oct. 10, 13, 17, 18, 19), special voting and voting by mail are available to ensure all eligible Kelowna voters have opportunities to get to the polls.

To stay informed on the upcoming Kelowna election, visit kelowna.ca/election, sign-up for e-updates and join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #kelownavotes.

