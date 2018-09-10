Photo:jaysonzilkie.ca

Jayson Zilkie joins race for West Kelowna city council

The family oriented candidate plans to take a business first stance

Jayson Zilkie is no stranger to balancing priorities. With two preschoolers, a leadership role in a fast-growing company, and a small business he and his wife operate.

Zilkie’s draw to a seat in council chambers started at home, thinking about the little residents he is raising – primarily their safety and their opportunities. Having spent most of his own life in West Kelowna, he wants to ensure that upcoming generations have everything they need to thrive in the community he loves.

Zilkie recognizes that the growth of West Kelowna has placed some strains on municipal systems and services. At the ten-year mark, West Kelowna has some growing pains to overcome and a variety of issues to address.

One priority for Zilkie is to establish West Kelowna as a great place to do business.

“When businesses thrive, families thrive,” Zilkie said in a press release.

He feels strongly that council needs to empower city services to create favorable conditions for locals and investors to do business in West Kelowna.

“When our City is known as an ally for new and existing businesses, we’ll see economic benefits from the tax base to the family bank account,” Zilkie said in a press release.

With a degree in Business Administration and Marketing, a track record of strong community involvement, Zilkie aims to represent his neighbours with long-term and responsible decision making.

To learn more about Jayson Zilkie’s perspective and priorities, visit his website.

Jayson Zilkie joins race for West Kelowna city council

