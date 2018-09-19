Kelowna councillor candidate drops out of race

Curtis Cinibel confirms he is withdrawing the civic election after filing paper to run

And then there were 21.

The second confirmed candidate to announce he is dropping out of the race for a seat on Kelowna council is Curtis Cinibel.

Cinibel confirmed his withdrawal Wednesday and his name no longer appears on the list of candidates seeking a councillor position on the city’s election website.

Friday was the deadline for civic election candidates to file nomination papers to run in the Oct. 20 civic election, and anyone who filed papers has until this Friday, Sept. 21, to officially withdraw from the race.

Cinibel’s departure s candidates vying for the eight available councillor positions on Kelowna council.

Earlier in the nomination period, the first person to drop out was Kelowna mayoral candidate Joshua Hoggan.

His withdrawal left four candidates in that race, incumbent Colin Basran and challengers Tom Dyas, Bob Schewe and Bobby Kennedy.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.