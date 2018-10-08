Kelowna firefighters endorse incumbents in upcoming civic election

City firefighters also throw their support behind newcomer Loyal Wooldridge

Kelowna firefighters are giving their bosses a vote of confidence.

Saying they are supporting those who support them, Kelowna Professional Firefighters are endorsing all eight incumbents who are running for re-election to Kelowna city council.

In a facebook post, the local chapter of the International Association of Firefighters has thrown its support behind incumbent Mayor Colin Basran and incumbent Councillors, Brad Sieben, Charlie Hodge, Mohini Singh, Ryan Donn, Gail Given, Maxine DeHart and Luke Stack. And it is supporting newcomer Loyal Wooldridge for the seat to be vacated by departing city Councillor Tracy Gray.

Gray has announced she will seek the federal Conservative nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country.

The Kelowna firefighters usually endorse candidates in the civic election and are calling on the public to “vote for public safety” in the upcoming election.

The firefighters and the city agreed to a seven-year contract in 2015, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2013. The deal ggave firefighters annual raises of 2.5 per cent and will end Dec. 31, 2019. Dispatch and administrative staff received annual increases of 1.25 per cent over the seven-year term of the contract.

The civic election is Oct. 20 and the first chance to vote is Oct. 10 when the first advance polls will be held.

Wooldridge, one of 22 candidates vying for the eight available councillor positions in Kelowna in the upcoming election, responded that he was “beyond grateful” for the support from the firefighters.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two Kelowna civic election candidate forums set for Tuesday

Just Posted

Hundreds show up for free Thanksgiving meal in Kelowna

Gospel Mission’s annual turkey and ham dinner has been a tradition for the homeless for 40 years

Kelowna firefighters endorse incumbents in upcoming civic election

City firefighters also throw their support behind newcomer Loyal Wooldridge

Two Kelowna civic election candidate forums set for Tuesday

Mayoral candidates will be at Okanagan College and a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Calgary runner wins SunRype Okanagan Marathon

Curtis Sampson takes top spot in Kelowna race in 2:52:59

Snowfall warning for Okanagan Connector

Environment Canada says up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall on Highway 97C today

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Kamloops-Okanagan dairy farmers unhappy with USMCA deal

Kamloops-Okanagan Dairy Association encourages consumers to look for blue cow logo on dairy products

Grammy award-winning Little Big Town to perform in Penticton

Country Music Hall of Fame inductees bring their tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night

Leader Jason Kenney tweeted that the party condemns any group that promotes racial prejudice

Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

The giant king bolete mushroom was almost three kilograms

Most Read