Kelowna firefighters endorse incumbents in upcoming civic election

Kelowna firefighters are giving their bosses a vote of confidence.

Saying they are supporting those who support them, Kelowna Professional Firefighters are endorsing all eight incumbents who are running for re-election to Kelowna city council.

In a facebook post, the local chapter of the International Association of Firefighters has thrown its support behind incumbent Mayor Colin Basran and incumbent Councillors, Brad Sieben, Charlie Hodge, Mohini Singh, Ryan Donn, Gail Given, Maxine DeHart and Luke Stack. And it is supporting newcomer Loyal Wooldridge for the seat to be vacated by departing city Councillor Tracy Gray.

Gray has announced she will seek the federal Conservative nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country.

The Kelowna firefighters usually endorse candidates in the civic election and are calling on the public to “vote for public safety” in the upcoming election.

The firefighters and the city agreed to a seven-year contract in 2015, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2013. The deal ggave firefighters annual raises of 2.5 per cent and will end Dec. 31, 2019. Dispatch and administrative staff received annual increases of 1.25 per cent over the seven-year term of the contract.

The civic election is Oct. 20 and the first chance to vote is Oct. 10 when the first advance polls will be held.

Wooldridge, one of 22 candidates vying for the eight available councillor positions in Kelowna in the upcoming election, responded that he was “beyond grateful” for the support from the firefighters.

