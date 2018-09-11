Kelowna mayoral candidate Bob Schewe. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Kelowna mayoral challenger critical of city’s handling of downtown issues

Former city bylaw officer Bob Schewe accuses current council of taking city down “unacceptable” path

Bob Schewe wants to be Kelowna’s next mayor because, in his opinion, the current city council has taken Kelowna “down an unacceptable path.”

That path, he says, is the current “offensive and unsafe” condition of the downtown, as well as other areas of the city.

“Our parks, including many neighbourhood children’s playgrounds, have turned into an uncivilized arena with associated transient presence and their activities,” said the retired former city bylaw officer.

He, like others seeking seeking seats on city council in the upcoming Oct. 20 civic election, has homed in on the downtown issue as a central plank for his platform.

“We must pursue workable solutions for Kelowna’s complex issues of affordability, livability and safety for all residents,” said Schewe, who wants to see a tougher stance by the city when it comes to dealing with transients and drug users downtown.

“These are especially serious concerns for our vulnerable retired senior population.”

Schewe worked as a city bylaw officer for 12 years and said he has hands-on experience dealing with some of the issues and serious problems in the Kelowna and claims to know what does and does not work.

But, while the downtown issue may have prompted Schewe to run for mayor, it is not the only area where he said he wants to see changes at city hall.

He said Kelowna needs to slow down what he sees as a rush to become a big city “at any cost.”

“Moderate growth and careful development has to be good for all our existing businesses and residents,” said Schewe, adding they must also bring prosperity for all.

Schewe describes himself as a fiscal conservative and “somewhat of a Libertarian,” and says he is concerned about how the city is spending money.

“When it comes to spending money—taxpayers money—we must be prudent and scrutinize carefully all projects and services,” he said.

Currently, all development proposals are vetted by city planning staff before they are presented to council and council goes through all new spending line by line during its annual budget process. Prior to that requests for new spending are been reviewed by individual departments and senior city staff. Reviews of current and on-going programs are also reviewed.

In addition to his career as a bylaw officer, Schewe has worked as a renovation contractor, has been a landlord with several rental properties, worked for the regional district’s dog control department and was a firefighter in Westbank in the mid-1990s.

He joins a mayoral race with three other confirmed candidates, including incumbent Colin Basran and challengers Bobby Kennedy and Joshua Hoggan. Former Kelowna Chamber of Commerce president Tom Dyas is expected to join the race Wednesday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Kelowna chamber president appears ready to launch mayoral bid

Just Posted

Kelowna mayoral challenger critical of city’s handling of downtown issues

Former city bylaw officer Bob Schewe accuses current council of taking city down “unacceptable” path

Motorcyclist injured in morning commute in Kelowna

Traffic was backed up briefly as the issue was dealt with.

Okanagan casino workers on their 10th week of strike action

Four more days of negotiations and there is still no deal for the union workers

Developers looking for opportunities outside of Kelowna

Lake Country is becoming a developer’s dream

A collaborative gathering to bring Aboriginal families together

The eleventh annual Aboriginal Family Gathering will take place on Saturday

LIVE: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9-11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Unlucky Vernon pooch needs surgery help

Life is pretty “ruff” for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog from Vernon.

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

ATM destroyed by explosion at credit union in Salmon Arm

The downtown SASCU branch remains open as the front entrance is repaired

Most Read