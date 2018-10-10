Kelowna votes 2018: Dustin Sargent is running for council

Dustin Sargent moved to Kelowna from Vancouver Island in 2001 to enjoy the Okanagan lifestyle.

Since making Kelowna home, he’s started a family and become an active member of the business, art, farming and sports communities.

Dustin considers himself to be a pragmatic thinker.

He is passionate about creating positive change and plays an active role in the following endeavours: Soma Craft Cidery, Kelowna CrossFit, The Karis Support Society, New Horizon Productions and Davara Enterprises and Holdings, where he currently is employed.

Over the years, Dustin has volunteered with a variety of non- profits, including as a board member of the Economic Development Commission, Central Okanagan Heritage Society, Festivals Kelowna, The Downtown Kelowna Association, Karis Support Society, Krysko Family and New Horizon Foundations.

Our community is key to building a successful future without neglecting our past or present, Dustin continues to look for ways to be a positive influence in all of his surroundings.

He feels that by participating in such a diverse portfolio of interests since moving to Kelowna provides him the insight to work with and help balance the eclectic nature of our fast- growing community.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.