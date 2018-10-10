Kelowna votes 2018: Gordon Lovegrove is running for councillor

Gord Lovegrove is a civil engineer with expertise in sustainable development, road safety, economics, and project management. He has more than 20 years of sustainable development experience in city halls across B.C.

Gord brings a balanced approach to accommodating growth, working with developers’ teams while also seeking to add community, social, economic, and environmental value.

As a founding member of UBCO’s School of Engineering, Gord was responsible for getting more than 50,000 UBC Vancouver and Okanagan U-Passes, which doubled transit use and safety for students.

Currently sitting as chair of the sustainable development committee for the Canadian Society of Civil Engineering, Gord’s experience and expertise also lend national influence.

The society has asked Gord to assume the role of vice-president for technical programs.

Gord’s influence spans international borders, where he has been asked to co-author and contribute to several books on sustainability, including the American Society of Civil Engineering’s Engineering Sustainable Communities and, most recently, the Barcelona Institute for Global Health’s Integrating Human Health into Urban and Transport Planning.

Each June, Gord takes 20 UBC students and professionals to study the planning and design of New Towns in Holland, one of the worlds’ wealthiest, healthiest and most sustainability oriented countries.

Learning by doing—by living and experiencing—is paramount to overcoming mental barriers and imparting a vision of what is possible when a community comes together and takes ownership of its future.

Gord’s vision for the Okanagan is to reconnect our communities – through smarter growth, including Kelowna’s first co-housing development (cohousing.org), and a zero-emission Okanagan Valley Electric Regional Passenger Rail (OVER PR)– all to sustain our beautiful quality of life beyond 2050. More information on Gord’s platform –his vision for Kelowna, sustainability, OVER PR, co-housing, and studies abroad are available at www.lovegrovekelowna.ca.

