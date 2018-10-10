Kelowna votes 2018: Linsay Bell is running for councillor

I grew up in Burlington, Ontario and moved to the Okanagan in 2002. I’m a mother of two amazing young men aged 10 and 13, both of whom are in French immersion and are avid hockey players.
I can be found daily on a hiking trail or dog park with my beautiful Swiss mountain dog.
I graduated from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario with a bachelors degree in sociology. I created Peachland’s first youth club back in 2004. I worked/volunteered at Syl Aps youth detention centre from 1996 to 2000 in Oakville, Ontario.
I was the youngest elected Peachland official and was instrumental in bringing the Boys and Girls Club to Peachland.
I sat on both the Central Okanagan economic committee, as well as the climate change committee.
I have certificates in land aerobics, water aerobics, osteo fit and the aging adult.
I am currently researching and developing a fitness program directed towards seniors in fall prevention and mobility training.
I have dedicated a great deal of my life to the hospitality business.
I have the courage and strength to help make Kelowna a better place to live.
