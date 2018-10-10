Kelowna votes 2018: Tom Dyas is running for mayor

Tom Dyas is a successful entrepreneur, devoted family man and active volunteer. He has owned and operated TD Benefits, a group benefits and pensions company that deals with small to medium businesses in the Okanagan. Hard work, honesty and collaboration have defined Tom’s business success.

Over the years, as his children have grown, Tom has been actively involved with Kelowna Minor Hockey and local soccer clubs, as well as sitting on countless steering committees aimed at community development.

Tom has been nominated and received several prestigious awards over the years and led the successful bid for the Memorial Cup tournament in 2020.

Serving the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce for the past 10 years has given Tom firsthand knowledge and experience of key issues and strong working relationships in the public sector. His accomplishments as a director and president are many, and he is one of only two chamber presidents to serve two terms.

Tom has been especially involved in policy and advocacy work, taking stewarding many key policies through the provincial and federal system to improve the well-being of our community.

Raising a family and running a successful business have been the primary focus for Tom. With his family now grown and his business now a family enterprise with a strong team, he has the capacity and the desire to turn his attention more fully to serving the community.

