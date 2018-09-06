Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Lake Country candidates have begun filing their nomination packages for spots on council and the Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education.

The Calendar will update each candidate as more information becomes available. Candidates have until Sept. 14 to submit their nomination packages.

All current council members, with the exception of Coun. Rob Geier, who said he will not be running, and Coun. Jeanette Lambert who is still undecided, said they would be running in this election. Coun. Penny Gambell had previously said she would not be running in the election, but after Tuesday’s council meeting, she said she had changed her mind.

According to chief election officer Willene Perez, 10 packages were picked up from the office.

Candidates who have submitted packages thus far:

James Baker – Mayor

Todd McKenzie – oyama councillor

Deb Butler – school trustee

Bill Scarrow – councillor at large

For more information on candidates, click on their names.

