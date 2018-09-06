Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

Lake Country candidates have begun filing their nomination packages for spots on council and the Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education.

The Calendar will update each candidate as more information becomes available. Candidates have until Sept. 14 to submit their nomination packages.

All current council members, with the exception of Coun. Rob Geier, who said he will not be running, and Coun. Jeanette Lambert who is still undecided, said they would be running in this election. Coun. Penny Gambell had previously said she would not be running in the election, but after Tuesday’s council meeting, she said she had changed her mind.

According to chief election officer Willene Perez, 10 packages were picked up from the office.

Candidates who have submitted packages thus far:

James Baker – Mayor

Todd McKenzie – oyama councillor

Deb Butler – school trustee

Bill Scarrow – councillor at large

For more information on candidates, click on their names.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Charlie Hodge says he will seek re-election to Kelowna city council

Just Posted

Reports that Costco is moving are just ‘rumour and hearsay’

Could Costco be moving across the bridge?

Updated: West Kelowna Warriors coach rehired

A news conference has been called for Thursday morning in West Kelowna

Canadian rapper Classified comes to Kelowna

The JUNO Award winning artist arrives Oct. 30

West Kelowna to limit pot shops to four

Council has asked city to look at impact of stores after pot is legal in Canada

Kelowna Fire Hall No.1 to host family-friendly event

Donations will go to the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Some B.C. First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt

Citing struggling moose populations and the unprecedented 2017 wildfires, First Nations are extending a moratorium on 2018 moose hunt

Kelowna woman cycling to defeat MS

Nicole Gosselin to participate in MS Bike Okanagan Experience fundraiser

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions

Fraser Institute study examines voting patterns in 30 countries

Canadian backpack makers eye expansion abroad, morph into lifestyle brands

As parents prepare to shell out hundreds of dollars on school supplies ahead of the first day of school, Canadian backpack makers readily await one of the busiest sales seasons for the industry.

Most Read