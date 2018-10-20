Voters discuss issues during at George Elliot Secondary school’s voting station Saturday morning. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Lake Country voters concerned with fire hall, development

Voters are casting their ballots until 8 p.m. tonight

Lake Country residents were concerned about the cost of the new fire hall, as well as development in the district and the state of roads when they cast their votes Saturday morning at George Elliot Secondary.

Development is a big issue for Oyama resident Dave Theriau.

We have a fire hall at the end of our block, we don’t need one,” he said.

“The roads for me are a big thing in our area,” said resident Heather Nelson. “There’s too much development and not enough exits.”

Two residents want growth in Lake Country and are hoping for change.

READ MORE: ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote in Lake Country

The fire hall is an issue, for Murray and Jean Holland who said if you live in the community, you should exercise your right to vote.

“The rail trail was a big one for big for us, and that’s history done and that’s done and that’s fine. Pelmewash is great, but other than that there’s no big issue. There’s a lot of development but whether we can control it or not I don’t know,” said a resident who declined to give her name.

Another issue is the traffic congestion at Highway 97 and Beaver Lake Road, she said.

Bill Chaplin said his issue is with the sewer system in Oyama, at Trask Road as well as a cannabis facility on Sawmill Road.

“It was the most beautiful piece of property and they flattened it,” the unnamed resident added.

READ MORE: Lake Country candidates weigh in on issues like waterfront access

William Kozub believes a new fire hall for Lake Country is unnecessary.

I don’t think they should be spending that much money, I don’t think it should be going where it is. It should be central. We don’t have the money,” said resident William Kozub.

He said sidewalks and roads around Woodsdale Road are in need of maintenance and wheelchair residents at CONNECT Lake Country aren’t able to get to Tim Hortons without using the bus because they are unable to safely get up the road.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. at George Elliot Secondary.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Homelessness, tourist centre on Kelowna voters’ minds as they cast their ballot

Just Posted

Hiker injured on mountain near Peachland

A hiker was rescued this morning

Heat women capture bronze at CCAA championship thanks to strong final round

The Kelowna team saved the best for last

UPDATED: Team Canada moves into gold finals at World Mixed Curling Championship

The curling championships are being held at the Kelowna Curling Club

Kelowna residents showcase beautiful skies

The sunrise from your eyes

Penticton Vees outshoot West Kelowna Warriors but don’t earn the win

The Penticton Vees (7-5-1) outshot the West Kelowna Warriors (7-7-1) by a… Continue reading

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Watch it again: Kelowna mayoral candidates square off

Missing the LIVE Kelowna mayoral debate watch now

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

Letter: Get the facts on homeless in Kelowna

During the Journey Home process, all task force members agreed the strategy must be evidence based

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Letter: Get the facts on cannabis legalization for our kids

“Safe kids” are necessarily safe when pot is legalized

Letter: Climate change responses should matter the most in voter’s decision

In Kelowna, candidates answered a climate change question from the Capital News

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Most Read