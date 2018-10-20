Lake Country voters concerned with fire hall, development

Lake Country residents were concerned about the cost of the new fire hall, as well as development in the district and the state of roads when they cast their votes Saturday morning at George Elliot Secondary.

Development is a big issue for Oyama resident Dave Theriau.

We have a fire hall at the end of our block, we don’t need one,” he said.

“The roads for me are a big thing in our area,” said resident Heather Nelson. “There’s too much development and not enough exits.”

Two residents want growth in Lake Country and are hoping for change.

The fire hall is an issue, for Murray and Jean Holland who said if you live in the community, you should exercise your right to vote.

“The rail trail was a big one for big for us, and that’s history done and that’s done and that’s fine. Pelmewash is great, but other than that there’s no big issue. There’s a lot of development but whether we can control it or not I don’t know,” said a resident who declined to give her name.

Another issue is the traffic congestion at Highway 97 and Beaver Lake Road, she said.

Bill Chaplin said his issue is with the sewer system in Oyama, at Trask Road as well as a cannabis facility on Sawmill Road.

“It was the most beautiful piece of property and they flattened it,” the unnamed resident added.

William Kozub believes a new fire hall for Lake Country is unnecessary.

I don’t think they should be spending that much money, I don’t think it should be going where it is. It should be central. We don’t have the money,” said resident William Kozub.

He said sidewalks and roads around Woodsdale Road are in need of maintenance and wheelchair residents at CONNECT Lake Country aren’t able to get to Tim Hortons without using the bus because they are unable to safely get up the road.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. at George Elliot Secondary.

