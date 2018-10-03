Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Jeanette Lambert

Jeanette Lambert was born on Vancouver Island into an RCMP family. She lived in numerous B.C. towns until her family transferred to Toronto. She attended Seneca College and Lake Shore Teacher’s College in Ontario.

In her adult years, she headed to Edmonton where in 1983 she earned her C.G.A. designation. She was involved in property management in Alberta, eventually owning her own property management and real estate company.

Lambert purchased her Carr’s Landing home in 1990 and both of her children were born in the Okanagan Valley. She was finally able to sell her Alberta company and move into her residence full time in 1995.

On her return to B.C. she held top accounting positions as the controller at Silver Star Club Resort, at Predator Ridge Golf Club and currently at Anthony’s Auto Sales Inc.

Her two grown children attended Davidson Road Elementary and George Elliot Secondary School. The Boy’s and Girl’s Club provided daycare and after-school care. Her son, Justin, recently graduated as a Doctor of Medicine at UBCO. Her daughter, Tiana, is working and enjoying her sporting life.

Lambert feels it is crucial to maintain the rural, agricultural nature of our community while looking forward to our strategic planned growth. She also sees the importance of working with our developers so that our community as a whole can benefit from their projects. While it is vital to project and plan for the future it is also important that the quality of our existing resources continue to be maintained to a good standard.

Lambert is a Carr’s Landing councillor candidate.

