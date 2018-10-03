Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Oscar Barnes

Oscar Barnes has submitted his candidate nomination form to the District of Lake Country

Contributed

Oscar Barnes is a lawyer with offices located in Winfield since 2010, and has been a resident in Lake Country since 2008. He is currently a Director with the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce. Barnes obtained his Master’s Degree in Criminology in 1989, and completed his law degree in 1995. He has operated his own successful law practice since 1998. His goals in acting as councillor include encouraging local business and tourism, finding solutions for our housing shortage, improving roads, promoting more activities for our youth, supporting our agricultural growers and increasing safety and law enforcement in Lake Country.

Oscar Barnes is a councillor at large candidate.


