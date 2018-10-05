Learn more about Lake Country mayoral candidate Barry Rhodes

Rhodes moved to Lake Country in 2014

Barry Rhodes was born in Trail and lived on Vancouver Island where his father operated a dairy farm after serving in the Canadian Armed Forces PPCLI.

After finding his passion for law enforcement, Rhodes attended Georgian College, Camosun College and JIBC. He worked as a correctional officer in a maximum security prison and also was the chairman for the piping and drumming for the Victoria Highland Game became President for two years.

Rhodes served as president of the Vancouver Island Pipers Association, was the piping and drumming editor for the Scottish News Paper, the manager for the Esquimalt Legion Pipe Band, volunteered for the Victoria City Police Community Policing Program and volunteered Vancouver Island Youth Custody Centre mentoring troubled youth.

After retiring from corrections, Rhodes moved to Lake Country in 2014.

