Learn more about Lake Country school candidate trustee Deb Butler

Deb Butler is currently seeking her third term on the Central Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education where she has been representing zone 1, District of Lake Country and the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area for the past seven years.

Deb has been serving the community for over 20 years in a number of ways, PAC President and District PAC President, Oyama Community Club President and as a member of the District of Lake Country Parks and Recreation Committee. Deb has played an active role in youth leadership as a past member of the Lake Country Youth Soccer Association and Sponsor Chair of the 223 Red Lion Royal Canadian Air Cadets. Most recently Deb has been involved in Oyama Fun Day, the Fat Cat Children’s Festival and the Terry Fox Run.

During her time with the Board of Education, Deb carefully examines issues facing our schools through a multi-faceted lens. She considers all viewpoints, analyzes the facts presented and considers the impact of her decisions both in the short term and the long term. Deb’s goal is to ensure that both current and future students are represented at the Board table and is respectful of the taxpayer contributions that have been made to support our children and our future leaders.

