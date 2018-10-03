Contributed

Learn more about Peachland councillor candidate Mike Kent

Every week, the Captial News will ask council candidates questions about their community

Mike Kent was born in North Vancouver. He is married to Odina Skovgaard, the local Notary Public. The couple is extremely proud parents of two beautiful girls: Gracie,3 and Charlotte, 10 months.

In 2006 he earned a degree in psychology. Shortly after leaving university Mike began his career with the British Columbia Corrections Branch as a correctional officer. After working at North Fraser pre-trial for two years he progressed to community corrections to work as a probation officer. The 12-year law enforcement veteran now works in Kelowna

In 2014 Kent was elected to his first term as a councillor for the District of Peachland. During his term, Kent was known for his level-headed and pragmatic style. He has consistently been a strong supporter of business, civic groups and the arts community. Mike believes strongly in prudent fiscal management and the intelligent allocation of community funds. As a councillor, he is particularly proud of addressing Peachland residents’ top priority, water quality, by working to successfully secure an unprecedented 11.8 million in provincial and federal funding to construct a state-of-the-art water treatment facility.

READ MORE: 6 people hope to be Peachland’s next mayor

Kent hopes to continue to build on success by revitalizing Peachland’s economy and modernizing its infrastructure. Kent is excited to continue growing a Peachland where businesses thrive and its citizens are envied for living in the most progressive and vibrant small town in Canada.

Kent is vying for a councillor spot on Peachland’s council.


