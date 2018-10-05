Contributed

Learn more about Peachland councillor candidate Pam Cunningham

Cunningham is president of the World of Wheels and has been for the past eight years.

Pam Cunningham moved to Peachland in 2001 from the coast and have always been a volunteer in Peachland.

Cunningham is president of the World of Wheels and has been for the past eight years. Four years ago, Cunningham was asked to run for council. She is a full time licensed practical nurse, specializing in long-term care and feels she has learned a lot from her first term on council and will be more experienced in his second one.

Cunningham is a councillor candidate.

READ MORE: 6 people hope to be Peachland’s next mayor


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Learn more about Lake Country mayoral candidate Barry Rhodes

Just Posted

Water advisory ends in West Kelowna

The water quality advisory for the Pritchard/Sunnyside System has ended

Black smoke billows out of West Kelowna home

Firefighers were on scene of a house fire on Smith Creek Road

Peachland candidates weigh in on waterfront access

Every week leading up to the election, the Capital News will be asking candidates questions

Gospel Mission to dish up 40th Thanksgiving feast

A traditional roast turkey and ham Thanksgiving dinner will provide a family-like atmosphere

Kelowna mayoral forum to focus on culture, diversity and inclusion

Forum to focus on the ‘creative economy’ issues

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Learn more about Peachland councillor candidate Pam Cunningham

Cunningham is president of the World of Wheels and has been for the past eight years.

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Denesiuk announced as Liberal nominee for South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Connie Denesiuk ran for the first time in 2015, losing to current MP Cannings

Learn more about Lake Country mayoral candidate Barry Rhodes

Rhodes moved to Lake Country in 2014

Many admirers make their way to Shuswap’s Salute to the Sockeye

Close to a million late-run sockeye expected to return to Adams River in nature’s amazing spectacle

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

Most Read