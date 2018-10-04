Learn more about Peachland mayoral candidate Cindy Fortin

Every week, the Captial News will ask council candidates questions about their community

Cindy Fortin has lived in Peachland for nearly 35 years and raised three children there. her family has been a part of many groups and organizations over the years.

Prior to becoming a council member in 2011 and Mayor in 2014, Fortin worked for more than 20 years as a freelance journalist. Before that, she was a practical nurse in seniors care. While mayor, she received a Leadership Certificate from the Local Government Leadership Academy.

Currently, Fortin sits on several Boards or Committees, including:

– the Regional District of Central Okanagan;

– Okanagan Basin Water Board;

– Early Years Partnership (formerly Community Action Towards Children’s Health);

– Mayors Task Force on Climate Change;

– Westside Wastewater Stakeholder Committee;

– Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan.

– Vice-President of the Senior Support Society (Affordable Seniors Housing).

– Member of the Royal Canadian Legion Peachland Branch #69, the Peachland Community Arts Council, Wellness Centre, SILGA and UBCM.

It is her work as a journalist that first sparked her interest in local politics, and the investigative aspect of journalism strengthened her determination to seek out the facts on issues.

Fortin’s seven years on council has provided me with experience, knowledge of the job and community, and connections with higher levels of government — a huge advantage when going to bat for our community.

