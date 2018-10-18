Two Peachland candidates weigh in on previous council

Every week until the election, the Capital News is asked candidates about local issues

Every week, during the run-up to the Oct. 20 election, the Capital News will ask Peachland candidates a question about a local issue.

This week’s question is: looking back over the last four years, what do you feel city council should have done, or done differently and what will you do to have the issue addressed if you are elected?

Eric Hall

Peachland’s mayor and council have done many good things but they have failed to listen to the community.

They have passed developments that were opposed by many people and ignored the concerns expressed at public hearings.

We need a mayor and council that listens at public hearings.

Cindy Fortin

The one thing I would have definitely done differently is to put together a comprehensive, factual report laying out the beneficial and economic reasons why the council approved the five storey building downtown. We did our best to communicate with the public on several occasions, including the open house, at council meetings, and numerous one-on-one discussions, but there is always room for improvement.

This council is already working on a better communication plan, and if re-elected I plan to make that a priority.

My goal, once the election is over, is to work on bringing this community back together, and better communication is a paramount first step.

