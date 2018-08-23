More people eyeing a run for Kelowna council

Eight people have picked up nomination papers for mayor, 19 for council and six for school trustee

With the nomination period for the upcoming civic election less then two weeks away, the number of people who have picked up nomination packages and are considering a run for a councillor position on Kelowna city council has increased to 19.

Tim Young is the latest to pick up nomination papers for councillor. He joins 18 others, including incumbents Gail Given, Mohini Singh, Luke Stack and Ryan Donn, as well as challengers Kyle Friesen, Greg Dahms, Loyal Wooldridge, Amarjit Lali, Ernie Webber and Kevin Bond and eight others who have not allowed their names to be made public.

Incumbents Brad Seiben, Charlie Hodge, Maxine Dehart and Tracey Gray have not said publicly if they will seek re-election.

Gray is believed planning a run for the federal Conservative nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country, a nomination that local developer Renee Wasylyk has already announced she will run for.

Eight people have picked up nomination papers for mayor in Kelowna, including incumbent Colin Basran and challengers Jim McMullan, Bob Schewe, Joshua Hoggan, Bobby Kennedy and three unidentified others.

The race for Kelowna Bord of Education trustee has two more potential candidates in Lee-Ann Tiede and Peter Pagliocchini. They join incumbents Julia Fraser and Rolli Cacchioni, as well as Joachim Nierfeld and David Haight.

To run in Kelowna in the Oct. 20 civic election, a candidate for mayor or council must have a minimum of 10 nominators—down from the required 25 in the 2014 civic election—and each nominator must be eligible to vote in the City of Kelowna. Each candidate must also pay a $100 deposit, refunded when they file their financial disclosure report following the election.

The nomination period—when candidates can file election papers—runs from Sept. 4 to 14.

The city will hold a candidate information session at city hall tonight (Aug. 23) to familiarize anyone thinking about running for mayor or councillor with details about what the jobs entail.

