Number of potential Kelowna mayoral candidates now at eight

Eight considering a run for mayor, 18 mulling a councillor bid and four eyeing school trustee run

The number of potential candidates seeking the mayor’s chair in Kelowna continues to grow.

Eight people have now picked up mayoral nomination packages for the Oct. 20. election.

Jim McMullan and another unidentified person are now considering a challenge to incumbent Mayor Colin Basran in the Oct. 20 civic election.

Nomination papers to run in the election must be filed with the city between Sept. 4 and Sept. 14.

In 2014, eight people ran for mayor in Kelowna.

Those who have picked up papers for mayor so far, and have allowed their names to be made public, include Basran, McMullan, Robert Schewe, Joshua Hoggan, Bobby Kennedy and three unidentified others.

The number of potential councillor candidates now stands at 18, with one more person picking up papers late last week.

The unidentified potential candidate joins incumbents Gail Given, Mohini Singh, Luke Stack and Ryan Donn, as well as potential challengers Kyle Friesen, Greg Dahms, Loyal Wooldridge, Amarjit Lali, and Ernie Webber and Kevin Bond, as well as seven others who have picked up nomination packages for the councillor race so far.

Four potential candidates have picked up nomination papers for Kelowna Board of Education trustee, including incumbents Julia Fraser and Rolli Cacchioni, as well as potential challengers Joachim Nierfeld and David Haight.

Related: Six people now mulling a mayoral bid in Kelowna this October

In 2014, a total of 49 people ran for mayor, councillor or Board of Education trustee in the civic election in Kelowna.

To run in the city, a candidate for mayor or council must have a minimum of 10 nominators—down from the required 25 in the 2014 civic election—and each nominator must be eligible to vote in the City of Kelowna. Each candidate must also pay a $100 deposit, refunded when they file their financial disclosure report following the election.

The city will hold a candidate information session at city hall on Aug. 23 to familiarize anyone thinking about running for mayor or councillor with details about what the jobs entail.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.