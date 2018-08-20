Number of potential Kelowna mayoral candidates now at eight

Eight considering a run for mayor, 18 mulling a councillor bid and four eyeing school trustee run

Kelowna City Hall. Image: Capital News file

The number of potential candidates seeking the mayor’s chair in Kelowna continues to grow.

Eight people have now picked up mayoral nomination packages for the Oct. 20. election.

Jim McMullan and another unidentified person are now considering a challenge to incumbent Mayor Colin Basran in the Oct. 20 civic election.

Nomination papers to run in the election must be filed with the city between Sept. 4 and Sept. 14.

In 2014, eight people ran for mayor in Kelowna.

Those who have picked up papers for mayor so far, and have allowed their names to be made public, include Basran, McMullan, Robert Schewe, Joshua Hoggan, Bobby Kennedy and three unidentified others.

The number of potential councillor candidates now stands at 18, with one more person picking up papers late last week.

The unidentified potential candidate joins incumbents Gail Given, Mohini Singh, Luke Stack and Ryan Donn, as well as potential challengers Kyle Friesen, Greg Dahms, Loyal Wooldridge, Amarjit Lali, and Ernie Webber and Kevin Bond, as well as seven others who have picked up nomination packages for the councillor race so far.

Four potential candidates have picked up nomination papers for Kelowna Board of Education trustee, including incumbents Julia Fraser and Rolli Cacchioni, as well as potential challengers Joachim Nierfeld and David Haight.

Related: Six people now mulling a mayoral bid in Kelowna this October

In 2014, a total of 49 people ran for mayor, councillor or Board of Education trustee in the civic election in Kelowna.

To run in the city, a candidate for mayor or council must have a minimum of 10 nominators—down from the required 25 in the 2014 civic election—and each nominator must be eligible to vote in the City of Kelowna. Each candidate must also pay a $100 deposit, refunded when they file their financial disclosure report following the election.

The city will hold a candidate information session at city hall on Aug. 23 to familiarize anyone thinking about running for mayor or councillor with details about what the jobs entail.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country public beach advocate turns sights to district council

Just Posted

BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

Number of potential Kelowna mayoral candidates now at eight

Eight considering a run for mayor, 18 mulling a councillor bid and four eyeing school trustee run

Pride weekend: in your words

We have created a community photo album of how you spent your weekend

Okanagan’s smoke filled skies toxic to pets

Pet owners should take extra precautions with pets until smoke dissipates

Air support grounded as fires fill the skies with smoke

Update Aug. 19 1:25 p.m. A majority of air support is still… Continue reading

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Strikers head to lottery corp offices

Striking casino workers urging BCLC to investigate Gateways operations

Canadians fear for relatives trapped amid flooding in Indian state of Kerala

More than 800,000people have been displaced by floods and landslides

IndyCar driver Wickens flown to hospital after scary crash

IndyCar said Wickens was awake and alert as he was taken to a hospital

Ex-BCTF president ‘undeterred’ after early release from pipeline protest jail term

Susan Lambert and Order of Canada recipient Jean Swanson released early

Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend with new items

Seven per cent of Canadians consider themselves vegetarians and 2.3 per cent identify as vegans

B.C. swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Victoria MS athlete Susan Simmons swam for eight-and-a-half hours in 9 C choppy waters

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights are misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Most Read

  • Number of potential Kelowna mayoral candidates now at eight

    Eight considering a run for mayor, 18 mulling a councillor bid and four eyeing school trustee run