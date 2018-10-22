Peachland mayoral candidate Harry Gough appeared to have won the election Saturday by one vote but a recount has changed that to a tie with incumbent mayor Cindy Fortin. —Image: Facebook

Recount results in a tie in Peachland mayoral race

Harry Gough lead incumbent Cindy Fortin by one vote on election night Saturday

“Landslide” Harry Gough will have to wait a little longer to find out if he will be the next mayor of Peachland.

Following what appeared to be a one-vote victory that would determine the outcome of the mayoral race in Peachland in his favour on Saturday night, a recount conducted Monday by district staff has resulted instead in a tie with incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin.

Gough and Fortin are both now believed to have each received 804 votes in the election, with Fortin picking up one crucial extra vote as a result of the recount.

With both candidates tied, a judicial recount will be necessary.

If the pair remain tied after a judge goes over the ballots, the decision about as to who will be the next mayor of the district will literally become luck of the draw.

That’s because rules governing such a situation in B.C. call for the names of the two tied candidates to be be placed in a hat and the winner’s name drawn.

Neither Gough nor Fortin could be reached for comment Monday evening.

