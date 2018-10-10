School board election for 2018: Marjorie Brims is running for Peachland/Okanagan West trustee

I was born in Scotland but have lived in the Okanagan for nearly 40 years. My husband and I have raised four children here and now have four grandchildren.

I was a physical therapist at Penticton Regional Hospital for 15 years, then became a manager in occupational health and safety with Interior Health in Kelowna, where I developed experience working in a large organization for education, leadership and financial accountability. I retired to Peachland in 2014.

My volunteer experience includes parent advisory councils, Dry Grad committees, secretary on the Peachland Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Change, member of the MOTI Highway 97 Peachland liaison committee, and as a director of Camp Mewata Girl Guide Campsite Society.

I believe quality, public education must develop competence and character; provide equitable opportunities for all students; promote and practice the skills and resilience needed for the work environment; instill the attitudes and behaviours required in a diverse world; model accountability and help students develop it; and be authentic in communication and collaboration with parents and the public.

To remain relevant, change is needed at the school board—including new viewpoints, more plain talk, as well as commitment to trusting and respectful teamwork and a clear, realistic vision. I am approachable and ready to listen, learn and lead.

I want to bring a big picture approach to complex issues, to be an open-minded and thoughtful decision-maker. I know how to be successful in getting things done. I believe that my fresh approach makes me the best choice to serve as the new Peachland and Zone 2 trustee.