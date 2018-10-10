Norah Bowman

School board election for 2018: Norah Bowman is running for Kelowna trustee

Voters go to the polls Oct. 20

I want to bring the values of inclusivity, transparency and collaboration to the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

Our schools are growing, just like our city, and I have the experience, values, and local experience to help lead our school district towards an inclusive, healthy, successful, future. Our children deserve the best start in life.

My academic and professional experience prepares her well for being a school board trustee. A professor at Okanagan College since 2009, I hold a PhD from the University of Alberta (2013) and currently serve as an elected member of Okanagan College’s education council. I continue to publish academic research on topics of human rights, the environment and literature.

I also sit on the board of B.C.’s Knowledge Network, a multi-million dollar Crown corporation responsible for educational television programming in B.C. Through my role as professor, department chair, community organizer and board member, I have gained significant governance and leadership in experience.

I believe that education is a transformative space for everyone involved, and I would bring my enthusiasm for inclusion, learning, and good governance to my role as school board trustee.

Transparency is part of good governance, and I would work to collaborate openly with all community members. Good decisions require good communication.

I have also contributed my time and expertise to a number of local non-profits, including the SPCA, Okanagan Refugee Coalition for Advocacy, and Living Positive Resource Centre.

I’m a proud high school graduate of School District 23, and my son is thriving at public school in Kelowna.

